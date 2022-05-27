ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

People are roasting Gordon Ramsay’s food for a change

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

If you’ve spent a good minute watching old episodes of Kitchen Nightmares or one of his TikTok reactions, then you’ll know foul-mouthed chef Gordon Ramsay is often slagging off people’s cooking.

But unfortunately for him, it seems he is now the one on the receiving end of the roasting.

On Monday, the Hell’s Kitchen star shared a video of a signature dish available at his Savoy Grill restaurant in London, which he took over in 2003.

The Arnold Bennett Soufflé with aged cheddar sauce - which also contains smoked haddock - took the form of an omelette for several decades before becoming a soufflé.

The food, listed on the restaurant’s menu as a starter, is priced at £18.

Posting footage of the meal on Twitter, Ramsay wrote it was “simply perfect”.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, with the clip showing someone pouring thick, melted yellow cheese over the white soufflé, Twitter users beg to differ:

It was probably better as an omelette, Gordon.

It’s the most recent pill Ramsay has had to swallow, after a 12-year-old went viral for using Junior MasterChef guest Tilly Ramsay's expertise as an opportunity to flirt during a recent episode .

"What do you think of American boys?" he asked the 20-year-old in front of her dad.

Shocked by the question, she said: "I think they're very nice Freddy... So what's Philadelphia like at this time of year?"

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Love Island 2022: Everything we know about this year’s contestants

Dust off your televisions and cancel your evening plans for the rumours are true... Love Island is back.Well, almost. The iconic dating show returns for its next series on 6th June, and today ITV2 have revealed the first batch of contestants that will soon become our very best friends, holding our hands through the next few months.This year, we will get to know a paramedic, a senior microbiologist, a model and a waitress and we can't wait.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterSo without further ado, here's the cast so far:Paige Thorne ...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Love Island: Who is groundbreaking deaf contestant Tasha Ghouri?

Popular ITV dating show and all-round snogfest Love Island has unveiled its cast for 2022, and it’s set to make history with its first-ever deaf contestant, Natasha ‘Tasha’ Ghouri.So as fans of the show try to track down Instagram handles and find out more about the cast beyond their standard press quotes, we thought we’d help you out with a little more info about the 23-year-old hoping to find love in the villa.So what does Tasha do, exactly?Hailing from Thirsk in Yorkshire, she works as a model and dancer.Might I have seen her somewhere before?Possibly. She made headlines last year...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Royal family to share friendship, food and fun at jubilee lunches

Members of the royal family are to share friendship, food and fun at special lunches to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign.The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will meet guests at a feast at The Oval cricket ground in south London, while the Earl and Countess of Wessex will join members of the local community in Windsor.The get-togethers are part of the Big Jubilee Lunches, which includes events ranging from world record attempts for the longest street party to back garden BBQs and “everything in between”, organisers say.More than 85,000 people have signed up to host Big Jubilee...
SOCIETY
Indy100

Giant statue of the Queen mocked for ‘looking like Colonel Gadaffi’

A giant statue of the Queen has become the subject of mockery online, after being accused of ‘looking like Colonel Gadaffi’ more than the monarch.A pair of huge terracotta statues of Elizabeth II and the late Prince Phillip are owned by proud royalist Ben Bennett in his Windsor garden.The 12 foot sculptures originally came to the public’s attention in the run up to the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016, but the pictures have been recirculating online this week as people prepare to celebrate the jubilee.The unusual tributes are made with plastic grass hair, and they were found by Bennett at...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Indy100

Life-sized Queen cake created for Platinum Jubilee celebration

A life-sized cake of the Queen has been baked to mark her Platinum Jubilee.Social media star Lara Mason, whose Cake Anything account has 2.7 million followers and more than 70 million likes on TikTok, took five days to complete her creation using Victoria sponge.The courtly confection, containing 400 eggs, 20kg of flour and 20kg of butter, was served up to players at a branch of Buzz Bingo in Birmingham on Tuesday.Ms Mason said: “This has been my biggest challenge in my career as the Queen is such a recognised and respected figure – I wanted to do her justice.”The sponge sovereign stood at a life-sized 5ft 3in before it was devoured by hungry bingo fans.It depicted the 96-year-old monarch wearing a blue sash, symbolising that she is a member of the Royal Victorian Order, and silver jewels.Ms Mason said: “I’ve loved recreating her image out of cake and I’m so delighted that Buzz Bingo approached me to help celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.“It’s been amazing to see the reaction from players today.”Buzz Bingo is offering all players of their Main Event bingo a free cup of tea and special Jubilee cupcake at all of its clubs on Sunday.
Indy100

Ed Sheeran to sing Perfect in tribute to Queen and Philip’s lifelong love

Ed Sheeran is to perform his love song Perfect at the Jubilee Pageant in a special moving tribute to the Queen and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.At the finale of the carnival procession through the streets of London on Sunday, ahead of the National Anthem, the star will sing the hit romantic ballad as footage featuring images of the Queen and Philip fills the giant screens around the stage.Philip – the man the Queen described as her “strength and stay” – was married to the monarch for 73 years and devoted decades of his life to royal duty.He...
MUSIC
Indy100

The Teletubbies are helping A$AP Rocky prepare for fatherhood

A$AP Rocky has revealed some of his go-to resources for preparing to be a dad, and they're not quite what we expected. The rapper explained in an interview with Dazed that children's cartoons have been an important part of his research: "I actually love to watch cartoons - I've watched like, Teletubbies, Blue's Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark."Something that A$AP seems to have picked up from these children's classics is that he wants to "always remind [his] children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what."Rihanna reportedly gave birth to the couple's son...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Dame Emma Thompson inspired by V&A founder’s dog to pen Christmas tale

Dame Emma Thompson said her mind “ran amok with ideas” when she heard the real-life tale of the founder of the V&A Museum and his trusty hound, inspiring her to pen a heartwarming children’s Christmas book.The Oscar-winning actress said it is an “utter joy” to have teamed up with best-selling illustrator Axel Scheffler in creating Jim’s Spectacular Christmas.The story is based on the real-life dog belonging to Sir Henry Cole, who founded the V&A Museum in 1852 when it began as a Museum of Manufactures.Jim was Sir Henry’s Yorkshire Terrier and his diary entries indicate the fondness they had for...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Food Drink#Kitchen Nightmares#Tiktok#Hell#Savoy Grill#Gordonramsaygrr#Mashed Potatoes
Indy100

Queen’s favourite corgi breed now ‘beloved’ nationwide, says The Kennel Club

The Queen’s favourite breed of dog the Pembroke Welsh Corgi has grown in popularity, new figures show.There were 1,223 of the dogs registered in 2021 which is the highest number recorded for the breed in almost 30 years, according to data from The Kennel Club (TKC).It is also the first time the breed’s numbers have topped 1,000 since 1994.As the nation is set to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the dog welfare organisation,  which counts the monarch as its patron,  looked at the highs and lows of the breed’s popularity during her 70-year reign.The Queen’s ownership  along with recent starring...
ANIMALS
Indy100

This video of Kate Bush making a cup of tea is pure chaos

Iconic British singer Kate Bush has delighted fans old and new after a chaotic clip of her pouring tea went viral.In the bizarre video, Bush can be seen preparing cups of tea while she spoke about her music in audio over the clip.Bush said: “I’ve been a big fan of Alan’s music for quite a while and I thought how nice it would be to get him to come in and play some harp.”But, you’d be forgiven for being distracted from her words as she poured tea from a teapot into two mugs and continued to pour despite the tea...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

UberEats worker on the brink of homelessness begs customers to leave tips

A TikTok video has gone unexpectedly viral after it shocked viewers by exposing the reality of the financial hardships of people who work as drivers for food-delivery companies.The clip was uploaded by user Riley Elliot back in 2021 (although he clarified that his legal name is Riley Todd until he’s married). According to a subsequent video, he only had 9 followers at the time – all of whom were his close friends. But his video clearly resonated. It’s been widely viewed on TikTok, amassing hundreds of thousands of likes and comments, and Elliot’s account has blown up – he now...
HOMELESS
UPI News

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda reunite in 'Book Club 2' photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen are back together in a first-look photo for Book Club 2 - The Next Chapter. Studio Focus Features uploaded the photo to Twitter on Tuesday. The image features the group looking stylish as they arrive at the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Indy100

Awkward Tom Cruise interview about Nicole Kidman goes viral 17 after being filmed

Tom Cruise has been everywhere recently with the arrival of new blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick in cinemas, but people are now looking back at the uncomfortable interview he filmed 17 years ago.Cruise was asked about Nicole Kidman, who he divorced four years previously, in an awkward interview with 60 Seconds host Peter Overton.The 2005 interview saw Cruise tell Overton to ‘put his manners back in’ and shut down the questions.Cruise and Kidman were married from 1990 to 2001 and they adopted two children together.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWhen asked if Nicole was the love of his life,...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

6 jokes only people with a dark sense of humour will find funny

Some jokes are so inappropriate, so bad that they're good. Well, here are some of the darkest jokes, found in the deep, disturbing crevices of people’s minds.And Reddit. We hope you enjoy them, you monsters.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter1.An owl and a squirrel are sitting in a tree, watching a farmer go by.The owl turns to the squirrel and says nothing, because owls can't talk.The owl then eats the squirrel because it's a bird of prey.-nofunitalian2.Q: When does a joke become a dad joke?A: When the punchline becomes apparent.Q: When does a joke become a dad...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Only 1 per cent of people can find the elephant in this optical illusion

Another day another optical illusion but this time there is a little trick to help you find the hidden image. A video by TikTok user Hectic Nick has gone viral and racked up more than 6 million views on the platform and all it asks is one simple question: "Can you find the elephant?"The green and black illustration, features a hunter surrounded by trees in a jungle but there isn't a, elephant anywhere to be seen, let alone anything that resembles an elephant either.Hectic Nick tells his viewers: "Only one per cent of people can find the hidden elephant in...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Former Bake Off champion unveils world’s largest Jaffa Cake

Former Great British Bake Off winner Frances Quinn has baked the world’s largest Jaffa Cake, which weighs in at 80kg.The equivalent of more than 6,557 regular-sized Jaffa Cakes, the gigantic treat clocked in with a diameter of 175cm, beating her own Guinness World Record set in 2017.More than 160 eggs, 8kg of dark chocolate and 15kg of orange jelly were used for the creation, cooked in celebration of the 15th anniversary of Britain’s Got Talent.The baker worked alongside Will McMath, product development specialist, and the McVitie’s team to tackle the a process, which took more than 11 hours from start...
RECIPES
Indy100

Viewers shocked and horrified after video of ‘how McDonalds onions are made’ goes viral

A TikTok user revealed how McDonald’s prepares their onions and it’s making people “nauseous”. Justin Albert, who posts under the handle @justinalbert19, uploaded a video of ice and water being poured into a box of dehydrated onion pieces with the caption “how Mcdonald's onions are made”. People complained that looking at the slushy mixture made them feel “nauseous”. One user wrote “is this a joke?”, while another added: “I don’t even know what I expected tbh”. Adding moisture to dehydrated food is common in the fast-food industry. As well as saving time, it also eliminates waste as dehydrated ingredients can...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Binley Mega Chippy has now been recreated in Roblox

If you’ve been on the internet the last few days, you will notice that a small fish and chips shop located outside Coventry has taken the world by storm. It’s currently unclear exactly why the video sharing platform has become so enamoured by Binley Mega Chippy, but it’s safe to say that fans of the establishment simply can’t get enough of it. So much so, that TikTok users are making the pilgrimage themselves in growing numbers.Located in a small suburb outside of Coventry, Binley Mega Chippy has only recently caught the internet’s attention over the last few days and no...
RESTAURANTS
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy