ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VTDigger

Gov. Scott signs law that targets prescription drug intermediaries

By Liora Engel-Smith
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yk9sQ_0fsD1oy500
Steven Simpson, the supervising pharmacist at Kinney Drugs in Barre, prepares a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Vermont’s independent pharmacies and hospitals gained some ground as Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill that takes aim at pharmacy benefits managers. File photo by Mike Dougherty/VTDigger

Vermont’s independent pharmacies and hospitals — particularly UVM Health Network — gained the upper hand this week as Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill that takes aim at pharmacy benefits managers.

These go-between national companies negotiate prescription prices with drugmakers on behalf of private insurers. Private insurers say that pharmacy benefits managers use bulk discounts to keep prescription drug costs in check. But some regulators — including the Federal Trade Commission — say benefits managers set drug prices with an eye toward their own profits.

“What we’ve done is we’ve ripped off the Band-Aid to actually look at what we’re doing,” Jeff Hochberg, president of Vermont Retail Druggists, said last week. “Now we’re looking under there to see what’s going on. And at the same time, we’re establishing a platform through which all other reform can happen.”

With the newly signed H.353, Vermont joins a growing group of regulators who say pharmacy benefit managers are one reason for soaring drug prices.

H.353 started out as a bill to make drugs more affordable by regulating negotiations between pharmacy benefits managers and independent pharmacies in Vermont. Revisions in the bill also introduced provisions that all but guaranteed that specialty drug prescriptions given to patients in health care settings, including expensive cancer medications, would be filled at the University of Vermont Health Network’s pharmacies, rather than through cheaper mail-order pharmacies that insurers prefer.

Though the language was softened somewhat in subsequent revisions, the final version of the bill still gives UVM Health Network an advantage when it comes to filling those expensive prescriptions. The health network, for its part, argued that shipping specialty drugs put patients at risk because of medication errors and improper storage in transit.

Specialty prescriptions — a broad category that includes anything from Botox to biological drugs — are a relatively new addition to a doctor's arsenal. Patients typically get these drugs at a clinic or other health care settings through a monthly infusion or injection. Because these drugs can cost thousands of dollars for one dose, insurers dispense them sparingly and only after patients and their doctors have exhausted all other options.

Annie Mackin, a UVM Health Network spokesperson, said this week that providers “can now be sure that medication was shipped safely before being prepared and administered to patients at the location where they are receiving their treatment, without the potential for damage to the medication that could harm the patient or delay their care.”

The bill could be a financial boon to UVM Health Network. For example, a single dose of Herceptin, a biological drug to treat esophageal and breast cancers, costs more than $10,000 when dispensed at a hospital pharmacy, according to national insurer trade group AHIP. The same drug costs roughly $6,500 at a physician’s office and $4,600 at a standalone pharmacy.

With H.353, hospitals can decide where the drugs come from, meaning that patients who get specialty drug infusions at a clinic or medical center would almost certainly get their drugs from the more expensive hospital pharmacy.

In most cases, specialty drugs are so expensive that patients hit their out-of-pocket maximum after one or two infusions. That means that patients often aren’t aware of the added expense of filling a drug at a hospital pharmacy. Insurers, however, build this additional spending into next year’s premiums.

Private insurers and pharmacy benefits managers cited those costs in their opposition to the bill. They’ve argued that the bill could cost some Vermonters hundreds of dollars a year.

Sara Teachout, of BlueCross BlueShield of Vermont, reiterated on Thursday that H.353 “removes levels to control drug costs,” and ultimately would raise premiums.

Earlier this month, BlueCross BlueShield — the largest private insurer in the state — already asked regulators at the Green Mountain Care Board for a hefty increase to insurance premiums, citing hospital and drug spending.

But Jeff Hochberg, president of Vermont Retail Druggists, said previously those concerns are unfounded.

“The only thing that’s changing is just saying that (pharmacy benefits managers) can’t only cover their own pharmacy,” he said before the bill was signed into law. “They have to make it open and more accessible to consumers.”

Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Scott signs law that targets prescription drug intermediaries .

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Pandemic, low-pay driving forces behind Vt. Statehouse exodus

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A legislative sea-change is coming to the Vermont Statehouse, with an unusually large number of state lawmakers either not seeking re-election or running for higher office. Ten lawmakers -- or one-third of the Vermont Senate are stepping back, and dozens of House lawmakers are also stepping...
VERMONT STATE
The Valley Reporter

Dr. Niki Thran runs for U.S. Senate

The Valley Reporter has reached out to all Vermont candidates for U.S. Senate and Congress and will be interviewing those who respond in the coming weeks. After nearly half a century in the U.S. Senate, Senator Patrick Leahy is stepping down, leaving open one of two Vermont Senate seats. Democratic Congressman Peter Welch is running for the seat, as is Republican Christina Nolan, Burlington, and Democrats Dr. Niki Thran, Warren, and Isaac Evans-Frantz, Brattleboro.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prescription Drugs#Kinney Drugs#Health Law#Politics State#Politics Governor#Pfizer Biontech Covid 19#Uvm Health Network#Vermont Retail Druggists
VTDigger

Phil Scott signs $1,000 child tax credit into law

“Tax relief has always been my priority, but instead I’ve had to resort to preventing efforts to raise taxes over the last six years, so I’m encouraged the Legislature agreed with me this session that Vermonters need a break,” Scott said in a statement Friday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott signs $1,000 child tax credit into law.
VTDigger

Kevin Lawrence: A landlord’s firsthand experience with Vermont’s apartment crisis

With few exceptions, applicants represented everything we needed in a tenant-landlord relationship. All I would need to help would be 10 to 15 more housing units for rent.This commentary is by Kevin Lawrence of Newbury, who owns two rental homes. He has worked for 34 years as a public school teacher. The housing crisis in Vermont gets acknowledgement by all with very few real changes visible on our landscape. As a landlord with high standards for our modest rental units, and a recent opening for tenancy, I tested the public response to advertising a two-bedroom unit in rural Vermont in mid-May...
VERMONT STATE
thecentersquare.com

Vermont public safety official departing for university post

(The Center Square) – Vermont will be looking for a new commissioner within the Department of Public Safety, Gov. Phil Scott said. The first-term Republican governor who is seeking a second term announced Commissioner Michael Schirling is leaving the role next month to take on a senior role with the University of Vermont. Schirling will serve with the department until June 18.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. program capitalizes on untapped labor pool

NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a qualified and untapped labor pool just waiting to be discovered in the region’s current labor market crunch, and a Vermont state program is helping make those connections. Like businesses across the region, Dan & Whit’s store in Norwich has struggled to find...
NORWICH, VT
VTDigger

John McClaughry: Heating fuel tax is dead, for now

Gov. Scott indicated that when the clean heat standard policy, costs and impacts are more fully worked out, presumably in 2023, a “revised” proposal might yet win his support. Read the story on VTDigger here: John McClaughry: Heating fuel tax is dead, for now.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Federal grant approved for study of Abenaki carvings in Bellows Falls

The project — a collaboration between the Elnu Abenaki and the Rockingham town government — is the beginning of further educational opportunities imagined by local advocates. It comes as Vermont’s state-recognized Abenakis have faced scrutiny from the Odanak Abenaki in Canada. Read the story on VTDigger here: Federal grant approved for study of Abenaki carvings in Bellows Falls.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont schools review security procedures

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Several Vermont districts continue to investigate threats In the wake of Tuesday’s deadly school shooting in Texas. Cam Smith spoke with school safety experts about policies and procedures schools are taking to keep staff and students safe. “In schools, faculty and staff can’t teach and...
WINOOSKI, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy