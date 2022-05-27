ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward’s newest School Board member describes where he may next run for office

By Scott Travis, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Daniel Foganholi, Broward County’s newest School Board member, is weighing which public office he may pursue next.

Foganholi told the South Florida Sun Sentinel he is considering either a run for a seat on the Coral Springs City Commission — or the School Board in the November election.

The Coral Springs design consultant was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in late April to fill Rosalind Osgood’s seat on the Broward County School Board.

Osgood resigned in November to run for Florida Senate as required by state law for the remainder of her term that ends in November.

But Foganholi doesn’t live in the district, so he wouldn’t be able to run for the seat. So he told the Sun Sentinel in a text message that he is mulling a bid for the countywide seat currently held by Donna Korn.

Or, he’ll stay closer to home.

There will be three seats up for election in Coral Springs later this year: the mayor’s seat held by Scott Brook; the Seat 2 commission seat now held by Shawn Cerra and the Seat 4 commission seat now held by Joshua Simmons.

Foganholi said he is considering a run for the Seat 2 spot, which meant filing paperwork to exit the race for a seat on the Florida House of Representatives, now held by Dan Daley.

“The commission has done great work but I would bring new energy, strong integrity and will always fight for my constituents,” he said.

Qualifying for the Coral Springs City Commission will begin June 13.

