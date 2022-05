VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School faculty and staff welcomes new Wildcat Head Wrestling Coach John Petty to the team. John Petty joins the Wildcat nation as the new Head Wrestling Coach. Born in South Florida, Petty would eventually switch coasts during his high school years and settle in Central California, graduating from Atwater High School in 1983. Coach Petty continued his education at Fresno State University, where he initially earned a B.S. in Business Administration and later a M.A in Education with an emphasis on Kinesiology. Upon graduation, he served in the U.S. Army for ten years as a helicopter pilot and qualified to try out for the All-Army Wrestling team.

