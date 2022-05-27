Wayne County Man Arrested for Too Many Wildlife Feeders

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Seneca Falls Woman following a disturbance. Deputies arrested Darlene H. Humby., age 45, of Pine View Circle in the Town of Seneca Falls for a Harassment in the Second Degree. The charges stem from a disturbance where it is alleged that Ms. Humby struck another individual with a closed fist during a disagreement they had. Ms. Humby was taken into custody and transported to the Wayne County Jail to await centralized arraignment. An order of protection was requested by the victim.

