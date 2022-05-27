ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NY

Wayne County Man Arrested for Too Many Wildlife Feeders

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Sodus Point Man following an investigation into an animal complaint in the Village of Sodus Point. Deputies arrested...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 26

Susie Burke Coney
4d ago

omg I can't believe there is such a law. and to do this to this older man. older people don't have lots of joy and to stop the little joy he has is such ashame.

Reply
35
Kharma
4d ago

Shame, shame 71 year old feeding wildlife are you kidding. Wayne Co NY not a very friendly place. They should all be ashamed on the books or not!

Reply
11
Doggone Right
4d ago

Wow, what a good use of police resources. Arrest a 71 year old man for feeding animals. I guess if you don't want to be arrested you need to move to California and loot Nike and Department stores. Great world we are developing.

Reply(3)
9
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Woman Accused of Driving on Suspended License in Penn Yan

A 24-year-old Ontario woman was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle following a traffic stop Monday afternoon in the village of Penn Yan. Brittany Williams was initially stopped by police for driving an uninspected motor vehicle. A check of her license revealed it had been suspended after she allegedly failed to answer a summons out of Wayne Court.
PENN YAN, NY
City
Wayne, NY
County
Wayne County, NY
City
Sodus Point, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Update: Ontario County Man Charged With Murdering South Carolina Boy

A local man has been arrested for his alleged role in the murder of a six-year-old boy in South Carolina. Michael Lloyd of Canandaigua was arrested Monday by Canandaigua Police as a fugitive from justice. He is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with a drive-by shooting on May 13th in Orangeburg County, South Carolina, which resulted in the young victim being fatally struck by a bullet while inside of his home. Authorities say the home was targeted by mistake.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested for Harassment

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Seneca Falls Woman following a disturbance. Deputies arrested Darlene H. Humby., age 45, of Pine View Circle in the Town of Seneca Falls for a Harassment in the Second Degree. The charges stem from a disturbance where it is alleged that Ms. Humby struck another individual with a closed fist during a disagreement they had. Ms. Humby was taken into custody and transported to the Wayne County Jail to await centralized arraignment. An order of protection was requested by the victim.
SENECA FALLS, NY
13 WHAM

Man killed in Wayne County dirt bike crash

Red Creek, N.Y. — New York State Police say a man is dead after a dirt bike crash in Wayne County early Sunday morning. Troopers responded to Wolcott Street in Red Creek for a report of an unresponsive motorcyclist. The investigation found Bret Gascoigne, 22, was northbound on an...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
#Wildlife#Local Ordinance#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FL Radio Group

Watkins Glen Woman Accused of Grand Larceny

A 61-year-old Watkins Glen woman has been arrested on grand larceny charges by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Kimberly Bodine is accused of not reporting income and receiving benefits from the Schuyler County Department of Social Services, to which she was not entitled. Bodine was issued an appearance ticket...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
13 WHAM

Second woman dies after Wayne County crash

Lyons, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says a second woman has died following a crash that happened May 20. According to deputies, a vehicle operated by Nancy Delork, 84 was travelling westbound on Route 31 in Lyons when her vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck an eastbound vehicle head on.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Palmyra Man Arrested for DWI

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Village of Palmyra man following a traffic stop in the Town of Sodus. Deputies arrested Russell J Monte, age 30, of Gates St, Palmyra for Driving While Intoxicated, operating with a .08 of 1% or more BAC, uninspected motor vehicle, suspended registration and no insurance in effect. Mr. Monte was stopped for having a suspended registration. While investigating, Deputies observed on odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the vehicle. Deputies administered field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested Mr. Monte for driving while intoxicated. Mr. Monte was transported to a Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Substation where a .10 of 1% BAC was secured.
PALMYRA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Man who suffered from cardiac event while fishing in Adirondacks was the father of slain police officer

INLET- Authorities in the Western Adirondacks investigated a case recently, where a man was reported missing and found dead after suffering a cardiac event while fishing. David M. Corr, 72, of New Hartford, NY was found deceased Thursday, May 26 at Bone Pond, Franklin County, according to the Town of Inlet Police Department. He is the father of New Hartford Police Officer Joseph Corr, who gave the ultimate sacrifice serving the line of duty while chasing bank robbers in 2006.
INLET, NY
FL Radio Group

Wolcott Woman Arrested Following Alleged Domestic Incident

A 36-year-old Wolcott woman was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a domestic incident in the town of Galen. Christina Labelle is charged with criminal contempt, obstructing governmental administration, and resisting arrest. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident where it is alleged Labelle violated a Galen Town Court Order of Protection by being at a residence on Noble Road in Galen. Police say Labelle attempted to flee the residence on foot and physically resisted once she was taken into custody.
WOLCOTT, NY
