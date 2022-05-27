Wayne County Man Arrested for Too Many Wildlife Feeders

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Village of Palmyra man following a traffic stop in the Town of Sodus. Deputies arrested Russell J Monte, age 30, of Gates St, Palmyra for Driving While Intoxicated, operating with a .08 of 1% or more BAC, uninspected motor vehicle, suspended registration and no insurance in effect. Mr. Monte was stopped for having a suspended registration. While investigating, Deputies observed on odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the vehicle. Deputies administered field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested Mr. Monte for driving while intoxicated. Mr. Monte was transported to a Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Substation where a .10 of 1% BAC was secured.
