Investigation underway after fire tears through house in Stow

STOW, Mass. — Authorities have launched an investigation after a three-alarm fire tore through a house in Stow on Thursday night.

Crews responding to a fire alarm activation on Wheeler Road around 8:30 p.m. found flames shooting from a multi-story home.

Firefighters from multiple area departments were called in to help extinguish the blaze.

There were no reported injuries. The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

