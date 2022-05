Do you have an old family recipe for scratch-made biscuits? How about a mouth-watering recipe full of fresh blueberries?. Whether it’s jam, muffins, cake or cookies, bring them on: the NC Cooperative Extension, Dare County Center is looking for heritage recipes that have been passed down over the years – beloved baked goods that never fail to put a smile on the faces of family and friends.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO