Bladen County, NC

Updated Public Questions for Bladen County Schools’ Answered

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May, the public contacted BladenOnline with questions regarding the public school system’s business. BladenOnline submitted the questions to Bladen County Schools’ officials. Question – Will you please email me a copy of Dr. Atkinson’s previous Superintendent employment contract and the new Superintendent contract the Board...

County
Bladen County, NC
Government
Education
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
GREENVILLE, NC
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
Education
Politics
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WILMINGTON, NC
KANKAKEE, IL
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

