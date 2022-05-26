Photos: Diamondbacks vs. Royals Coach Pitch Game

Elizabethtown, N.C— Bladen County Schools is preparing to congratulate graduating seniors in the coming days. For the first time, the district will host three high school graduations as Bladen Early College High School prepares to celebrate its first graduating class. Held in the auditorium at Bladen Community College, the...
Monday, May 30, 2022, is Memorial Day. We found this patriotic display at a home in Bladen County on Memorial Day. Honorable men and women paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. We will not forget. Past articles and videos:. Memorial Day Tribute. By Ellen Gause. I personally do not...
Here are three things to know for Tuesday, May 31:. 1. James C. Batchelor Jr. Bridge Naming: Tuesday, 1 p.m., Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy, 1360 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Elizabethtown. (READ MORE) 2. Vacation Bible School: June 5-8, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 901 W. Broad Street,...
1. James C. Batchelor Jr. Bridge Naming: Tuesday, 1 p.m., Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy, 1360 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Elizabethtown. (READ MORE) 2. Bladen County Commissioners Special Meeting: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Room located on the lower level of the courthouse in Elizabethtown. Purpose of the meeting is to discuss the 2022-23 budget.
Comments / 0