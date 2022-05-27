Friday Sunrise Headlines 5/27

You don't have to take a road trip to the ocean to enjoy the beach. All you have to do is head to Boonville, Indiana to enjoy Scales Lake Park's Beach. Scales Lake Park in Boonville is an awesome place to spend the summer. You can go camping, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, bike on the trails, check out the petting zoo, and more. I've been going there my whole life, and one of the coolest things about Scales Lake is the lake itself. In particular, the beach.

BOONVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO