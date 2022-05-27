Friday Sunrise Headlines 5/27

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a syringe was still in a driver’s hand after he crashed Monday night in Evansville. It happened after 9 p.m. at Highway 41 and Virginia Street. Officers say 38-year-old Caleb Meeler was found semi-conscious. Witnesses say he hit a guard rail and continued...
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Fire Department (GFD) has lost one of its own. Former GFD member Tony “Louis” Mozone has passed away. Mozone joined the GFD in 2017 and served until he was forced to step down due to medical reasons. The department says that Mozone loved to make everyone laugh and always […]
MACEO, Ky. (WEHT) – Traffic is flowing again on the Natcher Bridge after it was shut down overnight. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), the incident happened near Maceo. Law enforcement officials say on May 29, at 11 p.m., DCSO Deputies saw someone on the Natcher Bridge who had allegedly been making suicidal […]
Memorial Day week is upon us and with it comes road construction that may affect your travels this week. Altstadt Plumbing will be closing Buchanan Road between N. St. Joseph Avenue and the entrance to Mesker Park Zoo for installation of a new manhole. Construction will begin Tuesday, May 31 and it will continue until Thursday, June 2.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department responded to the intersection of West 4th Street and Ewing Road for a crash that sent one person to the hospital. According to a press release, the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. OPD says the crash involved a vehicle and...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire officials say the Red Cross was called following a house fire Sunday. It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on East Florida Street. Once crews arrived, they say they saw smoke showing from the attic. Officials say they found a fire in the kitchen, and...
A few blocks east of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville sits a parking lot. On the surface, it looks no different than any of the other many parking lots that dot the downtown landscape. Chances are, if you're a resident, you've driven or walked past this lot on many, many occasions. You may have even parked in it a time or two to attend an event. But, beneath its cracked, blacktop surface, this lot is unlike any other.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say someone fired a gun Monday afternoon, but no suspects have been caught. It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the area of West 9th Street and Gardenside Drive. Officers say they interviewed several witnesses. They say they found an unoccupied detached garage that had...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial Day weekend marked the beginning of most outdoor pool openings for the summer season. Burdette Park was one of the many places to open their pool over the holiday weekend. Assistant director of the park, Zachary Wathen says the pool will be open seven days...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was on scene of a wreck involving a semi in Evansville early Friday morning. They say it happened at the intersection of Fares and Columbia. Our 14 News photographer saw two cars and a semi hit. That happened around 2:30 a.m. We’re...
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Providence Police Department (PPD) charged a juvenile for damaging a city park. PPD says on May 27 around 8:26 p.m., Officer Eric Elder was made aware of a juvenile in the city park doing damage to a ball field with an off-road vehicle. Police say this offense was discovered as […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Radcliff are searching for a wanted man they say is armed. According to a news release, police are looking for Daniel Ray Updegraff, of Indiana. He's wanted for a probation violation stemming from charges of "kidnapping/failure to comply on criminal confinement domestic battery charges," according to the release.
You don't have to take a road trip to the ocean to enjoy the beach. All you have to do is head to Boonville, Indiana to enjoy Scales Lake Park's Beach. Scales Lake Park in Boonville is an awesome place to spend the summer. You can go camping, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, bike on the trails, check out the petting zoo, and more. I've been going there my whole life, and one of the coolest things about Scales Lake is the lake itself. In particular, the beach.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County Parks Department is alerting residents to a possible alligator spotting. According to the department on Sunday, May 29, it received a report of a possible alligator in the pond at Mike Miller Park. They said Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and...
Daviess Co., IN - An Illinois woman was arrested Saturday in Daviess County on a warrant for a stolen car. On Saturday, officers with Washington Police received a tip from White County, Illinois, that Jessica Brown, 27, of Carmi, was suspected to be in the area. Officers in White County, Illinois, believed that Brown was seeking refuge at a women's shelter.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC employees will be serving breakfast at 16 locations over the next couple of months. Breakfast is from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. in the morning Monday through Friday. Lunch will be served at 15 locations, most from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Officials say these meals...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — This Memorial Day the Tri-State is honoring the men and women of the military who have fought and died for our freedom. Alexander Memorial Park on Mesker Park Drive will hold a service at 9 a.m. Volunteers need to arrive by 8:30 a.m. 2. Sunset Cemetery will hold its service at […]
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Spirit of Vincennes hosted its 45th annual Vincennes Rendezvous on Sunday. The weekend event took place in the French Commons in Vincennes. The event featured multiple Revolutionary War Reenactments and several vendors were on site selling items from that era. Organizers of the event said that they were pleased to by […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A shooting on the northside of Evansville Saturday afternoon left one person hospitalized, police say. Police tell us the shooting happened on Allens Lane and North Fulton Avenue around 12:30 p.m. An Evansville Police Department officer says one person was shot and taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
