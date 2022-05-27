ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenager arrested for shooting that left 9-year-old girl in critical condition, police say

By Tyler Thrasher
 4 days ago

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: $10,000 reward offered for information on Prince William suspects connected to 9-year-old girl shooting

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 15-year-old suspect connected to the shooting that left a nine-year-old girl in critical condition has been arrested.

On May 26, the suspect sought in connection to the shooting that happened in the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace in Woodbridge, Va., was arrested.

While investigating, detectives identified one of the males in connection to the shooting and the suspect was identified as a 15-year-old Triangle juvenile who was located Thursday in the Woodbridge area.

He was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

The juvenile suspect has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Comments / 4

Twanda Mason
4d ago

He should be tried as an adult, you wanna play grown up games, here's your grown up prize. I'm truly sick of the shootings and killings.

bow hunter
4d ago

Try him as an adult and if found guilty give him life in prison

