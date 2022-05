Bobby Witt Jr went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two RBIs and a run scored in Kansas City's 7-3 win in Minnesota on Saturday. Bobby Witt Jr collected three hits for the second straight game and extended his hitting streak to five games on Saturday. Five of Witt's six hits in the past two games have gone for extra bases. During his current hit streak, Witt Jr has seven extra base hits and has raised his batting average from .215 to .246. The 21-year-old's bat has really come alive of late and he has been stuffing every column of the box score on a nightly basis.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO