ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, TX

Mt Pleasant Teen Jailed On Multiple Warrants

easttexasradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitus County arrested 19-year-old Alexander Reyes Ramirez of Mt. Pleasant on...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 2

Related
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County arrested 24-year-old Michael D. Hughes of Mt. Pleasant on warrants for Assault of an elderly or disabled person and Interference with an Emergency Request for Assistance. He’s also being held on a TDCJ detainer and remains in the Titus County Jail. Erick Ramirez. Deputies arrested 27-year-old Erick...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Two people wanted on unrelated felony warrants surrendered at the Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center over the weekend. Deputies booked 42-year-old Jessica Marie Reynolds for possession of four or more but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance. Breunta Rhashod Hill. Hopkins County booked Breunta Rhashod Hill on bond...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
txktoday.com

Texarkana man accused of assaulting pregnant woman

Darryl Adrian Randleston, 20, allegedly slapped, punched and choked a woman on May 6 who was eight to nine months pregnant with their child. According to a probable cause affidavit, Randleston was at the woman’s apartment on Allen Lane in Texarkana, Texas, where the couple had been aruging. Randleston allegedly became angry about a blanket and slapped the woman in the face, knocking off her glasses.
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Woman arrested in alleged stabbing attack

A Texarkana woman has been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing another woman with a hunting knife earlier this month. Martriesha Dashell Greer, 30, allegedly used a hunting knife to cut a woman while at a motel in Texarkana, Texas, on May 6. According to a probable cause affidavit, the alleged stabbing victim went to the motel to find her wife who was reportedly there spending time with Greer.
TEXARKANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Titus County, TX
Crime & Safety
Mount Pleasant, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Titus County, TX
City
Mount Pleasant, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report – May 23-29, 2022

Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of May 23-29, 2022 included:. Richard Morgan, 39 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on May 23, 2022, on Winnsboro Municipal Court warrants for two Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charges, two Driving While License Invalid charges, a Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility charge, and Expired Driver’s License. charge.
WINNSBORO, TX
KSST Radio

11 Jailed in Hopkins County On Felony Warrants May 19-28, 2022

At least 11 people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants from May 19 to May 28, 2022. Melissa Beth Scott was transported at 9:45 a.m. May 26 by Sheriffs Deputy Terry Thompson from Hadin County jail to Hopkins County jail, where the 42-year-old Kountz, Texas woman was booked in at 2:38 p.m. May 26 on failure to identify by giving false information and possession of less than a gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance. She was released Friday from Hopkins County jail on a $2,00 bond on the failure to ID charge and $5,000 on the controlled substance charge, according to jail reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KTAL

BPSO: 5 arrested, many cited during safety checkpoint

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office partnered with Louisiana State Police Troop G and the Bossier City Police Department to conduct a safety checkpoint in Bossier City late Saturday night. During the checkpoint, officers screened 487 vehicles, conducted 21 traffic stops, and performed 24...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Drug Possession
KTAL

1 injured in Queensborough drive-by; SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in Queensborough early Monday morning that left one man injured. Officers were called to the Raceway on Lakeshore Dr., around 1:30 a.m., where they found the victim suffering a gunshot wound to the hand and shrapnel wounds in the face.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS19

Tyler man drowns trying to save son who jumped off dam into Arkansas creek

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from June 2021. A Tyler man is dead after drowning in an Arkansas creek. According to the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department (GRDAPD), Jose James Flores, 42, died after drowning in Flint Creek, near Siloam Springs, Arkansas, on Saturday afternoon.
KPEL 96.5

Woman Allegedly Kills Boyfriend in Lafayette Then Surrenders in Texas

A fight between a man and his live-in girlfriend turned deadly on Saturday as the man was shot to death and his girlfriend is now behind bars. Lafayette Police say they got a call shortly before noon to check on a home in the 200 block of Guidry Street. That's when officers found the 43-year-old man dead inside of the home. Investigators say he was involved in a domestic altercation with his live-in girlfriend - 22-year-old Destiny McAfee - in the early morning. It was during that fight that McAfee allegedly pulled a pistol and shot him.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

LPD Investigate Saturday Morning Shooting, one dead

Lafayette Police responded to the 200 block of Guidry Street on May 28, 2022, around 11:34a.m., to conducted a welfare check at a residence. During that time, officers found a 43 year old male dead inside of his residence. Preliminary investigation revealed the male victim was involved in a domestic altercation with his live in girlfriend in the early morning hours. During the altercation, the suspect pulled a pistol and shot the victim. The suspect fled the residence in the victim’s vehicle and later turned herself into authorities in Longview, Texas.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLTV

Tyler firefighters contain fire inside duplex; one pet dies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Fire Department responded to a duplex fire on Monday afternoon. The call came in at around 4 p.m. according to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley. He said that the fire was located in a duplex in the 900 block of Kennedy in Tyler. The fire was brought under control with no human injuries, but a pet cat died in the blaze.
TYLER, TX
KTBS

Man arrested after standoff in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish authorities and Louisiana State Police arrested a man after a standoff in The Colony subdivision on Benton Road north of Bossier City. State Police said it started when a trooper tried to stop Brandon Butler, 35, on a traffic violation. He led officers on...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
The Tyler Loop

Where are Tyler’s most frequent DWIs?

When 476 Tyler Legacy High School seniors celebrated their accomplishments last week, one classmate couldn’t walk across the stage for her diploma or share the excitement about starting a new chapter in their lives. Senior Lilly Thornburgh’s future ended in January when she died in a car crash involving...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy