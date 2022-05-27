Mt Pleasant Teen Jailed On Multiple Warrants

Titus County arrested 24-year-old Michael D. Hughes of Mt. Pleasant on warrants for Assault of an elderly or disabled person and Interference with an Emergency Request for Assistance. He’s also being held on a TDCJ detainer and remains in the Titus County Jail. Erick Ramirez. Deputies arrested 27-year-old Erick...
Two people wanted on unrelated felony warrants surrendered at the Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center over the weekend. Deputies booked 42-year-old Jessica Marie Reynolds for possession of four or more but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance. Breunta Rhashod Hill. Hopkins County booked Breunta Rhashod Hill on bond...
Darryl Adrian Randleston, 20, allegedly slapped, punched and choked a woman on May 6 who was eight to nine months pregnant with their child. According to a probable cause affidavit, Randleston was at the woman’s apartment on Allen Lane in Texarkana, Texas, where the couple had been aruging. Randleston allegedly became angry about a blanket and slapped the woman in the face, knocking off her glasses.
A Texarkana woman has been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing another woman with a hunting knife earlier this month. Martriesha Dashell Greer, 30, allegedly used a hunting knife to cut a woman while at a motel in Texarkana, Texas, on May 6. According to a probable cause affidavit, the alleged stabbing victim went to the motel to find her wife who was reportedly there spending time with Greer.
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of May 23-29, 2022 included:. Richard Morgan, 39 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on May 23, 2022, on Winnsboro Municipal Court warrants for two Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charges, two Driving While License Invalid charges, a Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility charge, and Expired Driver’s License. charge.
At least 11 people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants from May 19 to May 28, 2022. Melissa Beth Scott was transported at 9:45 a.m. May 26 by Sheriffs Deputy Terry Thompson from Hadin County jail to Hopkins County jail, where the 42-year-old Kountz, Texas woman was booked in at 2:38 p.m. May 26 on failure to identify by giving false information and possession of less than a gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance. She was released Friday from Hopkins County jail on a $2,00 bond on the failure to ID charge and $5,000 on the controlled substance charge, according to jail reports.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Police apprehended two males after an attempted carjacking led to gunfire in front of a liquor store just off Interstate 20 in Shreveport, authorities said. It happened at 11:55 a.m. Sunday, May 29 in the 3800 block of Hearne Avenue, according to a major incident...
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office partnered with Louisiana State Police Troop G and the Bossier City Police Department to conduct a safety checkpoint in Bossier City late Saturday night. During the checkpoint, officers screened 487 vehicles, conducted 21 traffic stops, and performed 24...
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Dalan Clowdus, 22 years-old has turned himself into the Henderson Sheriff's Office after an arrest warrant was issued for him in connection to a murder and missing person. According to investigators, Dalan clowdus is one of three suspects involved in a missing and murder case....
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in Queensborough early Monday morning that left one man injured. Officers were called to the Raceway on Lakeshore Dr., around 1:30 a.m., where they found the victim suffering a gunshot wound to the hand and shrapnel wounds in the face.
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A third suspect in the case of a missing man who was found in a “hand-dug” grave near Seven Points on Thursday has turned himself in to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. Dalan Joe Clowdus, 22, of Mabanak is currently being held...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are at the scene of a late-morning shooting on Hearne Avenue. Just before noon Sunday, SPD officers responded to shots fired call at a liquor store in the 5600 block of Hearne Avenue. When they arrived, officers were met with a shot-out front...
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from June 2021. A Tyler man is dead after drowning in an Arkansas creek. According to the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department (GRDAPD), Jose James Flores, 42, died after drowning in Flint Creek, near Siloam Springs, Arkansas, on Saturday afternoon.
A fight between a man and his live-in girlfriend turned deadly on Saturday as the man was shot to death and his girlfriend is now behind bars. Lafayette Police say they got a call shortly before noon to check on a home in the 200 block of Guidry Street. That's when officers found the 43-year-old man dead inside of the home. Investigators say he was involved in a domestic altercation with his live-in girlfriend - 22-year-old Destiny McAfee - in the early morning. It was during that fight that McAfee allegedly pulled a pistol and shot him.
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – 10 men were arrested and 36 live roosters were seized in connection to cockfighting in Houston County, authorities said. On May 20, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office received a tip of a cockfighting event on a private property in the national forest. HCSO detained 17 Hispanic males. After an investigation […]
Lafayette Police responded to the 200 block of Guidry Street on May 28, 2022, around 11:34a.m., to conducted a welfare check at a residence. During that time, officers found a 43 year old male dead inside of his residence. Preliminary investigation revealed the male victim was involved in a domestic altercation with his live in girlfriend in the early morning hours. During the altercation, the suspect pulled a pistol and shot the victim. The suspect fled the residence in the victim’s vehicle and later turned herself into authorities in Longview, Texas.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Fire Department responded to a duplex fire on Monday afternoon. The call came in at around 4 p.m. according to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley. He said that the fire was located in a duplex in the 900 block of Kennedy in Tyler. The fire was brought under control with no human injuries, but a pet cat died in the blaze.
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish authorities and Louisiana State Police arrested a man after a standoff in The Colony subdivision on Benton Road north of Bossier City. State Police said it started when a trooper tried to stop Brandon Butler, 35, on a traffic violation. He led officers on...
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - After Henderson County Sheriff’s Office investigators found the body of a missing man in a “hand-dug” grave near Seven Points, they widened the scope of the investigation and issued arrest warrants for the man already in custody and two other individuals. A...
When 476 Tyler Legacy High School seniors celebrated their accomplishments last week, one classmate couldn’t walk across the stage for her diploma or share the excitement about starting a new chapter in their lives. Senior Lilly Thornburgh’s future ended in January when she died in a car crash involving...
Comments / 2