ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After more than six months of trash and recycling combining, the City of St. Louis is bringing back recycling services starting Tuesday. Residents have been paying $14 a month for recycling with nothing to show for it because of a worker shortage. The city was down five drivers and 10 trucks due to a lack of mechanics. With a $3,000 hiring incentive, they hired nine drivers and added a mechanical contractor’s license to keep the trucks in working order.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO