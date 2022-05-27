ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man denies charges over money moved between UK and UAE

By Luke O'Reilly
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sYvfO_0fsCuj8500

A man has denied being the mastermind behind a £110 million money laundering scheme between the UAE and the UK.

Abdullah Mohammed Ali Bin Beyat Alfalasi, who is 46 and from Dubai , denied two counts of removing criminal cash from the UK.

The first count was over an undefined sum moved between April 3 2019 and November 3 2020, while the second was for £3,432,350 moved between October 2 2020 and November 11 2020.

He appeared via video link on Friday at Isleworth Crown Court wearing a white t-shirt and spoke only to confirm his name, age, and address.

Beatrice Auty, 25, appeared in court wearing a grey turtleneck sweater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGQln_0fsCuj8500

She denied two counts of removing criminal cash from the UK, the first between July 21 2020 and October 1 2020 for an undefined sum, while the second was on October 3 2010 and for £1,942,510.

Alfalasi and Auty will return to Isleworth Crown Court on June 27 for trial.

Muhammed Geyas Ilyas, 29, admitted one count of removing an undefined sum of criminal cash from the UK.

He appeared in court wearing a grey jumper and blue jeans.

Ilyas will be sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court at a later date, to be fixed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sidhu Moose Wala: Indian singer shot dead one day after government cuts his security

Indian singer and politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as “Sidhu Moose Wala”, was shot dead in Punjab on Sunday.The shooting came just a day after his security was scaled down by the state’s two-month-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government as part of a crackdown on “VIP culture”. Sidhu was a popular singer with many hit songs to his credit, though he had previous run-ins with the police for allegedly gorifying guns and violence in his music. In February 2020, Sidhu and fellow singer Mankirt Aulakh were booked under charges of provoking breach of the peace for the song “302...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Afghan man who came to UK as child tried to take his own life after being threatened with removal to Rwanda

An Afghan man who came to the UK as a child says he tried to take his own life after being told he faces deportation to Rwanda under the government’s new asylum removal policy.Hakim Khan, 32, told The Independent he would “rather die” than be sent to the east African nation after he was detained at Brook House removal centre this month.“I tried to take my life the day before yesterday ... I just want to be free, I want to be with my family, I want to be a human,” the asylum seeker, who first arrived in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dublin airport chaos continues after passengers were warned they ‘may miss flights’ due to queues

The chaos continues at Dublin airport today, as snaking queues reportedly started building up in the early hours of this morning.A passenger shared video filmed at 3.40am, in which long lines can be seen waiting for security.“Queues thick with people growing in depth too,” tweeted Dr Barrett, alongside the footage. “Management well aware for months – worse it’s getting.”They added: “Time through security display has been turned off ... sums it up really.”3:40am @gavreilly - queues thick with people growing in depth too. Management well aware for months - worse it’s getting. pic.twitter.com/x1E8kpDUPM— PaedsHaemDoc (@dr_barrett) May 30, 2022Another traveller,...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohammed Ali
The Independent

National Lottery could be suspended for first time in 28 year history due to ownership row

A legal row over ownership could result in the National Lottery being suspended for the first time in nearly three decades.Camelot has run the game ever since it was launched in the early 1990s But the Gambling Commission in April confirmed plans to transfer the licence to rival operator Allwyn Entertainment.The commission, which is responsible for regulating the betting industry, said in papers submitted to the high court that Camelot has launched a legal challenge against the move.Camelot was due to transfer the lottery ownership to Allwyn on 1 February 2024. The legal proceedings, however, mean the timetable could...
LOTTERY
The Independent

Former Qatari princess found dead after suspected drug overdose

A former Qatari princess has been found dead after a suspected drug overdose at her home in the Spanish resort of Marbella, according to reports on Tuesday.Kasia Gallanio, 45, was denied custody of her three daughters and was living in Spain while battling problems with alcoholism and depression, the French newspaper Le Parisien reported.Her lifeless body was discovered inside the property by police on Sunday.Gallanio, who was born in Los Angeles and of Polish origin, married Abdelaziz bin Khalifa al-Thani, 73, the uncle of the Emir of Qatar, in 2004 and the couple went on to have three daughters together.However,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Schoolgirl dragged by hair and stamped on by ‘gang’ during Liverpool street fight

A schoolgirl was dragged by the hair and stamped on by a group of teenagers in Liverpool as others filmed the attack.The 13-year-old was walking home on Saturday 21 May when she was followed by a “gang of seven”, according to her mother.In the shocking video, the girl is dragged to the floor and punched by another female, who then stamps on her head. According to the Liverpool Echo, the attack was only stopped when a couple in a passing car intervened and the footage was later shared on Snapchat.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Victim shares pride in helping to jail ‘dangerous’ modern slavery gangAndy Murray voices anger after ‘unbelievably upsetting’ Texas school shootingDublin Airport passengers sing together as they face long check-in queue
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Vladimir Putin ‘given three years to live’ and ‘is losing his eyesight due to illness’ spy claims

Russian president Vladimir Putin has been given just three years to live by doctors, it’s claimed. A growing number of unconfirmed reports alledge the 69-year-old president has cancer and that his health is deteriorating quickly. And now an FSB officer has claimed Putin “has no more than two to three years to stay alive”, adding the Russian president has “a severe form of rapidly progressing cancer”.Messages said to be from the unidentified Russian spy to FSB defector Boris Karpichkov also say Putin is losing his sight and suffering from headaches. “We are told he is suffering from headaches...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Uk#Uae#Isleworth Crown Court
The Independent

Police threatened with fines for unlawfully seizing rape victims’ personal information

Police have been unlawfully obtaining rape victims’ school and medical records and must stop or face sanctions and fines, a watchdog has said.The Information Commissioner’s office (ICO) has released a legal opinion on data gathering in sexual offence investigations that aims to enforce compliance with the law.It says that police have been violating data protection laws and that if they do not follow the requirements set out “it is likely that the ICO will take enforcement action”.John Edwards, the Information Commissioner, told The Independent that the document - called “Who’s under investigation?” - was a “line in the sand”.“We’re going...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner receive police questionnaire about Beergate gathering

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner have both received police questionnaires about the so-called “Beergate” event at a party office in Durham last year.The party confirmed that both senior figures had been asked by Durham Constabulary to explain their attendance at the 30 April gathering, at which beer and curry was consumed.The Durham force announced earlier this month that it would investigate potential breaches of Covid laws by Starmer and his staff, despite initially deciding against action when images of the meeting first appeared.The Labour leader then announced a high-stakes gamble – that he would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Eurostar ‘chaos’ at St Pancras as half term and jubilee travel misery continues

Eurostar passengers were forced to queue along roads outside London’s St Pancras station on Tuesday – the latest chaos to hit travellers this week as airports continue to struggle.A train fault led to long delays for those checking in to depart for Paris and Brussels.Angry passengers took to social media, with one Twitter user calling it an “absolute shambles.” while another estimated that there was “more than 500m of queue”.Ian Freeman posted a picture of heavy queues, saying: “Total shambles at #stpancras #eurostar @EurostarUK.“Thousands of people, queues snaking around the station, out into the street and back in again. Shocking...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Dubai
Country
United Arab Emirates
The Independent

Police tell Manchester Airport passengers their holidays are cancelled amid travel chaos

Police have been drafted into Manchester Airport to tell furious passengers their holidays have been cancelled amid more travel misery.Officers had to deliver the disappointing news to ‘hundreds’ of people that had booked a TUI trip, explaining they would not be jetting off to Greece as planned.According to Manchester Evening News, some passengers had already experienced an eight-hour wait at the airport, while others had already received texts from TUI to say their holiday had been cancelled.“This has been cancelled, you won’t be going today,” an officer can be heard saying.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Long queues at Manchester Airport continue into TuesdaySchoolgirl dragged by hair and stamped on by ‘gang’ during Liverpool street fightAndy Murray voices anger after ‘unbelievably upsetting’ Texas school shooting
TRAVEL
The Independent

Indian government procures DNA kits to study ‘racial purity’ of population

The Indian government’s bid to acquire DNA testing kits to trace the “purity of races” of its 1.4 billion population has met with a backlash.India’s culture ministry has allocated a Rs 10 crore (£1m) budget for the project and is in the midst of acquiring DNA-profiling kits and equipment to establish genetic history, reported The New Indian Express newspaper.The government claims it wants to study the genetic diversion of India’s population with the help of the project.The acquisition process began after a meeting two months ago between ministry secretary Govind Mohan and archaeologist Vasant S Shinde along with other...
INDIA
The Independent

Putin critic Alexei Navalny facing new charges and an extra 15 years in jail

Alexei Navalny said that he has been charged in a new criminal case and could face an extra 15 years in jail.The Kremlin critic posted on social media on Tuesday that he now faces a charge of creating an extremist organisation and inciting hate towards the authorities. This comes on top of a nine-year sentence he received in March for fraud and contempt of court, which itself was in addition to a two-and-a-half year sentence he is already serving.“Not even eight days have passed since my nine-year high-security sentence came into force, and today the investigator showed up again and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Bradford crowned UK City of Culture 2025

Bradford has been named the UK City of Culture 2025. The West Yorkshire city fought off tough competition from County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough to clinch the coveted crown.It will receive £270,000 in initial funding to help it develop its plans for 2025, and will also be eligible for a £3m grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.The three runners up will also receive £125,000 toward achieving the goals set out as part of their bids, marking a first for the competition.An advisory panel – chaired by Sir Phil Redmond – visited each of the cities before making...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Aviation chaos: We need to talk about Brexit

June 2021 was the first full month of that year in which anything beyond a skeleton aviation industry could operate to, from and within the UK.Travellers had only just been released from the 19-week international travel ban; Portugal was the only major country on the quarantine-free “green list” (a status it would lose just days later).The UK aviation industry was crushed, and every time it tried to rise from the wreckage of hopes, dreams and profits the government would come up with another nonsensical rule to discourage travel. Who could forget “amber plus”, the category invented just before the main...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘There’s no quick fix’: Brexit could spark potato shortage in Ireland, experts warn

Brexit could lead to a significant shortage of potatoes for Irish consumers by 2023, experts have warned.Prior to the UK’s departure from the EU, the majority of potato seed used by Irish farmers for varieties such as Kerr Pinks, Golden Wonders and British Queens had been imported from Scotland.But under post-Brexit rules and following the UK’s departure from the single market, exports of seed potatoes – those not consumed but used to plant other potatoes – from Scotland to Ireland are no longer allowed.While many in Ireland are hopeful that the changes will spark a revival of home-grown Irish seed...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Minister unable to convert ‘universally understood’ imperial measurements

A government minister today struggled to convert metric measures into what Downing Street has called “universally understood” imperial units. Lord Parkinson appeared perplexed when quizzed on the conversion amid reports the government will open a consultation on reviving imperial measures.Appearing on Sky News, the arts minister was first asked how many ounces are in a pound - to which he incorrectly said 14.Host Kay Burley continued: “If you are ordering a pound of sausages, approximately how many grams of sausages are you getting? 250, 350, 450, or 550?”Cambridge University-educated Lord Parkinson hesitantly chose the first answer - again, incorrect...
POLITICS
The Independent

The hidden Doha: Inside the ‘Industrial Area’ where thousands of workers live in Qatar

On the ground lie bottles of vodka, whiskey and beer, partially buried in the sand. Hidden behind parked cars, piles of scrap metal and abandoned trucks, men stagger in the dark next to illegal alcohol sellers who serve customers who pay in cash.Some 20km (12 miles) south of the glitzy and ultra-modern capital of Qatar, Doha, stands the Industrial Area. It is one of the most important parts of the prosperous Gulf state but rarely features on the tourist trail, nor attracts outside visitors.The prosaically-named Industrial Area and nearby Labour City is home to a large number of Qatar’s total...
FIFA
The Independent

The Independent

674K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy