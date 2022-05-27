ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Derogatory language and homophobic bullying ‘common’ in top academy chain school

By Catherine Lough
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUWzI_0fsCuXUF00

A school that is part of one of the country’s leading academy chains has been given a termination warning notice to close amid reports of homophobic bullying and derogatory language.

The Department for Education handed a warning notice to Ark Kings Academy in Birmingham after a recent Ofsted inspection found that secondary pupils did not feel safe, while “bullying, derogatory language and homophobic behaviours are commonplace”.

Pupils had “no confidence that staff will support them when they raise concerns”, and “lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pupils experience repeated discriminatory behaviour against them”, Ofsted found.

Some pupils, particularly those who identify as LGBT, experience repeated name-calling and prejudiced behaviour. This means that pupils do not feel safe in the school

Ofsted

The DfE said the school’s leaders had not recognised these issues so they could not take the “right steps” to prevent them.

In the school’s Ofsted report, pupils said there were “high levels of bullying and prejudiced behaviour” which went unrecorded.

“Pupils feel that they have to tolerate the frequent sexual harassment towards them,” the report said.

It added: “Some pupils, particularly those who identify as LGBT, experience repeated name-calling and prejudiced behaviour. This means that pupils do not feel safe in the school.”

Ofsted noted that pupils with special educational needs and disabilities were also more likely to receive sanctions than their peers, with a “high and increasing” number of suspensions.

We are very confident the school will improve rapidly over the coming months

Ark

It judged the academy, which educates pupils aged three to 16, to be inadequate, and said school leaders did not make “adequate checks” on pupil absences, while “too many pupils are truant from lessons”.

An Ark spokesperson said: “Whilst very disappointed with the inspection judgment, we fully accept the findings of the inspection report.

“We had identified many of the issues prior to the inspection and had taken action to begin to address these ahead of the inspection. That work has gathered pace since, and we are very confident the school will improve rapidly over the coming months.

“We have appointed an executive principal and a new secondary principal to lead this work and the school will have the support and resources of our large, successful network to ensure all pupils experience a consistently high-quality education.”

Comments / 123

Robert Short
2d ago

Why do gays get an entire month, and Veterans get one day, and those Vets that died for this country also only get one day. Amazing

Reply(16)
41
Chris Jones
2d ago

most people feel bullied when the alphabet people Jam their lifestyles in our faces And demand we accept them as normal .

Reply(12)
59
Irish!
2d ago

Mans laws cannot make moral what God has already declared immoral, even if a sin is legalized , it's still a sin in the eyes of God.

Reply(5)
24
Related
Daily Mail

Trans teenagers who self-identify as girls are being allowed to sleep in female dorms and choose which showers to use at summer camp for teenagers started by David Cameron

Boys who self-identify as girls are being placed in female-only dorms at a summer camp started by former prime minister David Cameron. The National Citizen Service (NCS) was launched in 2011 as part of Mr Cameron's 'Big Society' plans and has received more than £1.3billion in taxpayer funding - including £75million in public money last year.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Secondary School#Language#Birmingham#Racial Injustice#Racism#Uk#Racial Issues#Ark Kings Academy#Ofsted#Lgbt
Upworthy

Openly gay student leader is getting high school seniors to 'say gay' and his school is losing it

An openly gay high school student has accused the school principal of censoring him for protesting the "Don't Say Gay" law. Zander Moricz is graduating from Pine View School in Osprey, Florida, and is the first class president to be openly gay and the first to have been elected in all four years. "My principal is censoring me. My human rights are too controversial for his school," said Moricz, who said the queer community "refuses to be dragged backward in history." He is the youngest public plaintiff in the “Don’t Say Gay" lawsuit and said the principal has warned him to not make a reference to his activism with regards to the law. The high school senior is now organizing a mass protest among his peers against the "Don't Say Gay" law.
OSPREY, FL
Daily Mail

Boy, 12, is permanently excluded from school after he was caught with black and yellow toy gun in McDonald's before class - as his mother slams 'over the top' punishment

A mother of a 12-year-old boy who was excluded after taking a toy gun into McDonalds before school has slammed her son's school as being 'over the top' and like an 'army camp' with their choice of punishment. Self-employed cleaner Pauline Pollard, 53, from Birmingham, says her son Mitchell, 12,...
KIDS
Fox News

JK Rowling throws support behind girl allegedly driven from school for challenging ‘transgender ideology’

J.K. Rowling is leaping to the defense of a student who claims she was driven from her private school after challenging the "transgender ideology" of a guest speaker. "Utterly shameful," the "Harry Potter" author tweeted Tuesday in response to a report of the story. "Add this to the tottering pile of evidence that people in education and academia who're supposed to have a duty of care towards the young have succumbed to an outbreak of quasi-religious fanaticism. The girl's crime? Saying 'sex exists.’"
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Department for Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
Black Enterprise

‘Proud Cracker’ White Parent Hurls Racial Slurs At Group of Middle School Students

A group of middle school students in Miami was subjected to a racist verbal attack from the white parent of another student. The video seemingly captured the moments an enraged white man hurled racial slurs and foul language at young children outside South Miami Middle School in the 6700 block of Southwest 60th Street, WSVN reports. When confronted by other parents, the man fled the scene.
MIAMI, FL
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Claims Parents Who Allow Kids to ‘Pick Their Gender’ Are Likely ‘Adult Predators’

Candace Owens is giving her take on parenting this week… and claims that there is something suspect about a parent who allows their children to choose their gender. “I would never allow my children to have play dates at the homes of parents who have allowed their children to pick their gender. Such an easy way to identify adult predators,” she tweeted.
RELATIONSHIPS
Waterloo Journal

Transgender high school student says ‘he will be unable to attend the graduation ceremony simply because of the principals personal feeling’s against referring to trans people by their names’

The transgender student wrote on his social media account that he will be unable to attend graduation simply because of the principals personal feeling’s against referring to transgender people by their names. The high school student claims that the principal refuses to call him by his name because of his own personal biases. The student’s parents have been trying to work something out with the school district, so he can walk on stage with his friends. The transgender student also said that the disagreement with the school administrators has consumed his last weeks of school.
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Black pensioner, 73, says court order threatening him and friends with jail for playing dominoes and backgammon too loudly is racist after 200 noise complaints from neighbours

A black pensioner says a court order threatening him and his friends with jail for playing board games too loudly following 200 noise complaints from neighbours is 'racist'. Ernest Theophile, 73, and a group of elderly companions have been gathering at Maida Hill Market Square in north London for the past 12 years, where they 'chat, socialise and play dominoes, cards and backgammon'.
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

673K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy