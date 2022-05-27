Kewanee VFW welcomes a new look with a new logo

In the Fall of 2018, The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S., America’s largest and oldest major combat veterans organization, deployed a new look.

The new VFW logo and visual language embraces the organization’s storied 123 years of service to America’s veterans, service members and their families, while underscoring its forward-thinking approach to service and distinguished membership base.

Kewanee VFW Post 8078 recently iadded the bold, new national logo on a sign on the east side of their building at 200 W. 5th St.

“The VFW is such an amazing organization and just as relevant, if not more so, than any other time in our history. The new sign makes it easier for people to notice us,” said Post Quartermaster Ron Saey. "There’s a lot of meaning built into the new logo, yet it clearly communicates who we are and what we’re about – service to nation while in the military and continuing service to our nation as veterans."

Kewanee VFW Post 8078 is now displaying a new sign depicting the new national VFW logo on the east side of their building at 200 W. 5th Street. In support of the project, several Kewanee businesses and individuals donated materials and time.

VFW Post 8078 would like to thank: