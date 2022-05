Dr. Listy Thomas has been named chairwoman of the department of medicine at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, beginning August 1. While taking on her new role, Thomas will also continue as a full professor and assistant dean of simulation at the Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University in Hamden and will also serve as the academic chairwoman of internal medicine at the School of Medicine. At St. Vincent’s, she be responsible for developing subspecialties under internal medicine such as pulmonary, endocrine and gastrointestinal, and will oversee the graduate medical education programs.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO