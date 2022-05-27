ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police: Love triangle leads to shooting, pistol-whipping in Miami Beach

By Amanda Batchelor
Click10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 37-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he pistol-whipped a man who dated his wife a year ago while the two were separated, but was continuing to meet up with her, authorities said. Miami Beach police said the incident happened at the Bikini Hostel...

www.local10.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Police investigate shooting that injured 1 in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday morning. The shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 79th Street. Officer Michael Vega, who is also a spokesman for the police department, confirmed that the victim was...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Detectives investigate shooting at apartment in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Monday night in Margate. Officers responded to an apartment building at about 11 p.m., near the intersection of North State Road Seven and Coconut Creek Parkway. “A preliminary search of the residence was conducted by Margate...
MARGATE, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Gardens PD investigating double shooting that left bullet hole in bystander’s window

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured early Monday morning. The incident happened along NW 179 Street near 28 Court shortly before 2 a.m. According to Miami Gardens PD, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital by paramedics. Investigators later learned a second man, who the victim fired at, was driven to the hospital by someone after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. “It was like boom, boom, boom, boom,” said Jamil Burroughs, who says she heard the gunshots. Another neighbor who woke up to the sound of gunshots showed CBS4 news a bullet hole left in the front window of his home. “We normally get up around that time to come into the kitchen,” said the man who did not want to be identified. “It shattered my cabinet and everything, luckily it didn’t go through the door,” he added. A dark colored sedan was towed away from the scene. Residents in the area say they hope the person who recklessly fired their gun is held responsible. “It makes me feel unsafe definitely,” said Burroughs.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
Click10.com

Man gunned down outside apartment building in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. – Margate police are investigating a fatal shooting that was reported late Monday night. According to authorities, police responded to an apartment complex at 5740 Lakeside Drive North around 11 p.m. after receiving reports about a shooting. Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a...
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

Expensive hookah stolen from smoke shop in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief in South Florida stole an expensive hookah from Treehouse Smoke Shop in Hollywood. The owner of the shop said the man distracted him by inquiring about other items in the store when he made his move. “Basically, a guy came in and asked for...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Family Pleads for Answers 6 Years After Doral Mom and Daughter Disappeared

Family members are still searching for answers six years after a South Florida mother and her young daughter vanished without a trace. Liliana Moreno and her daughter Daniela were last seen on May 30, 2016, in or near the Home Depot on Okeechobee Road in Hialeah. At the time of their disappearance, Liliana was 41 years old and Daniella was 8 years old. They haven't been heard from since.
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Woman found dead inside burning vehicle in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a car crashed and then caught on fire late Monday night in Pembroke Pines, killing the driver. The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Sheridan Street, just west of Northwest 136th Avenue. According to Pembroke Pines police,...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
vnexplorer.net

Florida snipers cover rescue divers in alligator-filled Miami pond

A snipers gives cover to rescue divers in an alligator-filled pond. WSVN. Florida snipers gave cover for divers who jumped into an alligator-infested pond to search for a missing mother and son, according to reports. Nieves Matos, 80, and her son, Mario Laza, 56, were traveling along the Florida Turnpike...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Rumors of threat at Pembroke Pines school unsubstantiated

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police quashed rumors of a threat to a charter school in the city Tuesday morning. In a Twitter thread, the department said it had been made aware of rumors circulating at Franklin Academy at 5000 SW 207th Terrace. The agency said its Threat Assessment Team was unable to identify any active threat.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

Police investigate fatal, fiery crash in Pembroke Pines

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fiery crash shut down a portion of Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines early Tuesday morning. The incident happened near 136th Avenue just a few miles east of I-75. The driver somehow lost control and ended up crashing into a palm tree in the median before it burst into flames. Police said it happened at around 11:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they observed the vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the center median of Sheridan Street. Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue personnel extinguished the flames and the driver was subsequently located a dead person inside the vehicle. Police said their initial investigation revealed that the driver was traveling westbound on Sheridan Street when she lost control of the vehicle, striking a palm tree in the center median. Authorities believe speeding and alcohol use may have been factors in this crash. During the overnight hours, portions of Sheridan Street were temporarily closed as our officers conducted their investigation. Both the East and Westbound lanes of Sheridan St. have since re-opened. The investigation continues.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cbs12.com

VIDEO: Car in canal, fire on land and at sea, and sucker punched

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — See the best videos from this week in news. Car ends up in canal, at least one hospitalized in Miami. At least one person has been hospitalized on Friday after a car ended up in a canal in Miami-Dade, according to CBS Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Motorcyclist dies following crash in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist. It happened along the 7100 block of Peters Road in Plantation at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Heavy rain had been moving through the area around the time of the crash, though it may not...
PLANTATION, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy