Shooter's grandmother recovering in hospital

UVALDE, Texas – Warning: This story contains information that may be disturbing to some viewers. Dr. Roy Guerrero was having lunch with his staff on May 24 when he started getting frantic texts about a school shooting with multiple victims in Uvalde. Guerrero called Uvalde Memorial Hospital to ask...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral arrangements are set to begin this week for the 22 victims of the tragic Uvalde shooting. While nothing can take away the hurt of the families or their community, one Coastal Bend florist shop took it upon themselves to deliver custom flower sprays for their caskets.
UVALDE, Texas — Remembering her friend in song. Bella Barboza is a member of the Primera Iglesia Bautista Church in Uvalde. On Sunday, they gathered for Mass to pray for the victims. Bella, who is 11-years-old, sang in honor of her friend, Ellie García, who died in the mass...
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a case involving three suspects that robbed a man’s house in the 1500 block of Interstate 35. At about 12:25 a.m. a man in his 30s, along with two other people, were seen on surveillance cameras knocking on multiple doors before encountering the victim, according to SAPD.
SAN ANTONIO — In the wake of tragedy, surviving community members often express feelings of helplessness or a desire to make a difference in some small way. For San Antonio business owner Johana Garcia, paying her respects at the growing memorial site outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde following Tuesday's mass shooting felt necessary.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Live Oak police are investigating after a man was shot in a parking lot of a fast-food restaurant on the Northeast Side. The shooting happened at 8:45 p.m. Sunday outside a Burger King in the 16700 block of Nacogdoches Road, according to SAPD.
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a Northeast Side shopping center has died from his injuries, according to San Antonio police. Authorities found the man around 3:52 a.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Eisenhauer Road after being called for a shooting in progress.
SAN ANTONIO – One of the four patients who was injured during the deadly mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school has been released from University Hospital in San Antonio. UH announced that a 10-year-old girl was released Friday morning from the hospital. Her identity has not been made...
SAN ANTONIO – A barber who got his start on the South Side and became famous by creating signature hairstyles featuring famous faces, such as Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, has now created a look to honor the 19 children and two teachers gunned down inside an elementary school classroom in Uvalde.
Warning: This story contains graphic information. The only pediatrician serving Uvalde, Texas, is revealing what it was like to treat the wounded of the Robb Elementary School shooting, and sharing their horrific survivor stories. Dr. Roy Guerrero, who was born and raised in Uvalde and attended Robb Elementary School as...
UVALDE, Texas — Support for the Uvalde community continues to pour in following Tuesday's mass shooting that killed 19 children and two educators. For many, comforting words are hard to find, but Laura Capeles wanted to provide some solace in the best way she knows how. "I don’t have...
The mother of a teenage gunman who shot and killed 21 people at a Texas elementary school is apologizing on behalf of her son and begging victims to forgive her. Adriana Martínez Reyes was emotional during her first public comments since the shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead in Uvalde.
SAN ANTONIO - Some of the trauma team that responded to the Uvalde mass shooting also treated victims of the Sutherland Springs church shooting. Five years ago, a gunman killed 26 people and wounded 22 more at the First Baptist church in another episode of Texas gun violence. At San Antonio’s University health hospital, Doctors and nurses prepare to receive the most critically wounded. It’s one of the busiest trauma centers in the nation. As pediatric trauma medical center director, Dr. Lillian Liao and her team demonstrated preparations for a mass casualty event.
