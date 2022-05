The Business Times List of Pittsburgh-area School Districts, ranked by budget, was part of the 2022 Guide to Western Pennsylvania Schools. Pittsburgh Public Schools, of course, remains the largest school district in the region by a wide margin. PPS’s budget of about $666 million is more than three and a half times the next-largest district, North Allegheny, at $183 million. PPS has just over 20,000 students, compared to North Allegheny’s 8,500.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO