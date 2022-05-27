Travelers take to the roads for holiday weekend getaways, despite rising gas prices
The Memorial Day weekend getaway day is here and travelers are hitting the roads Friday despite the rising price of gas.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in New York is $4.93. In the Hudson Valley, it's even worse.
AAA says the average price in Westchester and Rockland is $5.08. In Putnam, it's at $5.
Travel experts say the worst time to leave is between 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.
