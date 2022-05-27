ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Travelers take to the roads for holiday weekend getaways, despite rising gas prices

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ez2K_0fsCqmv600

The Memorial Day weekend getaway day is here and travelers are hitting the roads Friday despite the rising price of gas.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in New York is $4.93. In the Hudson Valley, it's even worse.

AAA says the average price in Westchester and Rockland is $5.08. In Putnam, it's at $5.

Travel experts say the worst time to leave is between 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
News 12

HEAT ALERT: Hot, hazy, and humid today in New York City

TODAY - HEAT ALERT: Highs near 94. Muggy. Sunny and hazy. Lows near 65. Cooling significantly overnight with passing thunderstorms. TOMORROW - WEATHER TO WATCH: Partly cloudy in the morning. Cooler. Highs near 70. Thunderstorms for the evening commute. Lows near 62. THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Passing thunderstorms...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Tips to stay cool in today's hot temperatures in NYC

News 12's Jericho Tran brings helpful tips on how to stay cool while enjoying the sun in today's warm temperatures. For those who plan on staying inside, now is the time to get that air conditioner out. The city recommends setting it to about 78 degrees or on low cool to help save on electricity and conserve energy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Shark washes up on Long Island shore

A commercial fisherman saw a shark struggling along the shoreline of a Long Island beach. This happened at Point Lookout just north of the Loop Parkway Bridge. The fisherman pulled over to help and called the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Town of Hempstead Bay constable. By the...
POINT LOOKOUT, NY
News 12

Bradley Beach celebrates opening of summer tourism season

Bradley Beach kicked off its summer tourism season with a three-day extravaganza Saturday. A family friendly Memorial Day parade down Ocean Avenue got the festivities started, along with all the great vendors to choose from to support a local business or grab a bite to eat. Organizers told News 12...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Memorial Day Weekend#Aaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gas Price
News 12

Families head out to Asbury Park for Memorial Day weekend

Families headed to Asbury Park this Memorial Day weekend to kick off the unofficial start of summer. The Asbury Park Police Department issued a warning on Sunday that alerted residents of a possible pop-up party on the beachfront. Posts on social media advertising the party prompted police to issue the...
News 12

Croton Point Beach closed until further notice

Westchester Parks have announced that Croton Point Beach will be closed until further notice. The closure is due to “unforeseen circumstances.”. The beach opened on Saturday, kicking off Memorial Day weekend.
News 12

News 12

79K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy