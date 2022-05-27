ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For under $250, this 165Hz 1440p gaming monitor is my favorite Memorial Day deal so far

By Dave James
 4 days ago
(Image credit: HP)

There are some fantastic Memorial Day PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) listed already across a bunch of different retailers, and for me the Memorial Day gaming monitor deals are the pick of the lot. If you're after a great budget 1080p panel there are lots of options, but the absolute best deal I've found so far is this 1440p HP X27qc for just $240 at HP (opens in new tab).

At it's original $350 price point it wasn't badly priced, but with over $100 knocked off that it's a steal, and a whole lot of gaming monitor for the money. Not only does it come with a 2560 x 1440 native resolution—for me still the sweet spot for gaming fidelity and performance—but it's also sporting a speedy 165Hz refresh rate.

The reviews do talk about some ghosting issues, which suggests to me that the overdrive settings are a bit too aggressive out of the box. But a little tweaking in the settings should mitigate those issues.

HP X27qc | 27-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | Curved | VA | $349.99 $239.99 at HP (save $110) (opens in new tab)

This is a great price for a 1440p gaming monitor, and that 27-inch panel will make for a great pixel pitch, too. It's not the fanciest display, and the bezel is relatively prominent compared to the invisible ones on premium screens, but it's got a great specs list for the money.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

And then you'll have a 27-inch VA screen, offering a 1500R curve, for that little extra tinge of immersion, at a genuinely fantastic price. The HP X27qc also comes with full AMD FreeSync Premium certification, though I wouldn't get too excited about the potential for meaningful HDR support given its meagre 350cd/m² peak luminance.

That doesn't mean Nvidia GPU owners need not apply, because the HP screen also comes as G-Sync compatible, too. Smooth gaming for all, then!

Dave has been gaming since the days of Zaxxon and Lady Bug on the Colecovision, and code books for the Commodore Vic 20 (Death Race 2000!). He built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 16, and finally finished bug-fixing the Cyrix-based system around a year later. When he dropped it out of the window. He first started writing for Official PlayStation Magazine and Xbox World many decades ago, then moved onto PC Format full-time, then PC Gamer, TechRadar, and T3 among others. Now he's back, writing about the nightmarish graphics card market, CPUs with more cores than sense, gaming laptops hotter than the sun, and SSDs more capacious than a Cybertruck.

