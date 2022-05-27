ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PC Gamer UK July issue: How you dune?

By Natalie Clayton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

Plus: Overwatch 2, Starfield, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Demonhunter, and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nOyBx_0fsCqRKj00
(Image credit: Future)

Dune. It's a foundational word in PC gaming, one that not only defined the modern RTS, but continues to echo throughout the medium. From Warhammer 40,000 to the grand player-driven space operas of Stellaris, PC games have a lot to owe to Frank Herbert's spicy little planet.

This month, we're battling over the savage sands of Arrakis in Dune: Spice Wars – and chatting to the developers about how they're working to create a real-time 4X that embodies the grand sci-fi battles, scheming politics, and, well, giant sand worms of the classic novel. We've also taken a look back at a game Spice Wars walks in the footsteps of: the iconic Dune 2, a game that defined the RTS genre as we know it today.

We've also delved deep into Overwatch 2, getting the lowdown from Blizzard developers on how they see the new changes, and going hands-on to find out for ourselves whether it feels like a full-fledged sequel, or an update in disguise. Is a switch from 6v6 to 5v5, new heroes, and reworked abilities enough to make the shooter feel fresh again, or is there more work to be done? Join us as we find out.

Over in our hardware pages, we've investigated whether expensive peripherals really do get in-game results. Will a costly mouse, monitor, and keyboard really push you up the scoreboard? The answer is… complicated.

All that, plus new info on Bethesda's 'Skyrim in space', Starfield; our review of the game that combines XCOM combat with the world of Warhammer 40,000; the secrets of gaming on the lowest settings; the time travelling point-and-click cleverness of Old Skies; and much more.

Issue 371 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store (opens in new tab) and Zinio (opens in new tab). You can also order directly from Magazines Direct (opens in new tab) or purchase a subscription (opens in new tab) to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and nab snazzy subscriber-exclusive covers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gOJIK_0fsCqRKj00
(Image credit: Future)

This month:

  • Dune 2 defined the RTS as we know it. Can Dune: Sands of Arrakis do the same for 4X strategy?
  • Does Overwatch 2 justify its sequel status? Tyler C and Morgan both dip in with conflicting impressions on the controversial hero shooter.
  • XCOM meets Warhammer in our review of Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Demonhunter.
  • Reviews of the month's biggest games, including Rogue Legacy 2, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, Teardown.
  • A look into the difficult – and surprisingly vital – task of developing games for low-spec machines.
  • Plus much, much more!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BfQEU_0fsCqRKj00

20 years ago, Nat played Jet Set Radio Future for the first time, and she's not stopped thinking about games since. Joining PC Gamer in 2020, she comes from three years of freelance reporting at Rock Paper Shotgun, Waypoint, VG247 and more. Embedded in the European indie scene and a part-time game developer herself, Nat is always looking for a new curiosity to scream about—whether it's the next best indie darling, or simply someone modding a Scotmid into Black Mesa. She also unofficially appears in Apex Legends under the pseudonym Horizon.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

What we want from Elden Ring DLC

Will FromSoftware follow the Dark Souls playbook with Elden Ring expansions?. We've played a hell of a lot of Elden Ring over the last three months. But too much? Considering we're now daydreaming about what FromSoftware may add to the Lands Between, there may be no such thing. I still...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to have the best Daggerfall experience in 2022

Our definitive step-by-step guide to setting up and playing this classic Elder Scrolls game. Despite being a multiplatform hit, Bethesda's Elder Scrolls series is rightly considered a cornerstone of PC gaming. Sprawling open-world RPGs built for freedom of choice, full of expressive systems of play and intricate character customization. No two players have the exact same experience, and everyone has stories to tell.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Herbert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Pc Games#Uk#Video Game#Gamer Uk#Overwatch 2#Warhammer 40 000#Skyrim
PC Gamer

Monument Valley is finally coming to PC

Monument Valley is a simple, visually striking, and vaguely sad tale about a princess on a quest for forgiveness. It was released in 2014 for iOS and Android devices, and it was wonderful—one of my favorite mobile games of all time. Eight long years later, it, and the 2017 sequel, are finally coming to PC in the updated Panoramic Edition (opens in new tab), with a new PC-specific control scheme and updated graphics supporting ultrawide displays.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Overwatch
PC Gamer

V Rising mods let you zoom all the way in and hide the UI

Unlock the camera and hide the clutter in the hit vampire survival game. Vampire survival game V Rising is a certified hit, quickly springing onto Steam's top 10 most-played list and selling over a million copies in its first week of early access. But the game tends to keep you at arms length, with a camera that looks down at your vampire from above and doesn't let you zoom all the way in to fully enjoy your exquisite castle or the vast open world. It can also be a little hard at times to navigate through the map and see threats lurking on the roads ahead, and the UI, while not overbearing, makes taking great screenshots a bit difficult.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Valorant's 'consecutive map streaks' problem is finally fixed, Riot says

If it seems like you're not seeing map repeats as much as you used to in Valorant (opens in new tab) these days, you can take comfort in the knowledge that it's not your imagination. In a new deep dive on the challenges of "map diversity (opens in new tab)," developer Riot Games explains how it's gone about improving Valorant's map randomization, which was a bigger challenge than you might think.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy