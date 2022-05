DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - That's one of the big questions, if not the biggest question, on the mind of Dallas Mavericks fans this offseason. Jalen Brunson's 4-year rookie contract is set to end and the team is now working to re-sign him.Brunson showed constant flashes of brilliance throughout the playoffs, averaging 21.6 points per game. That includes the first three games of the first round, where he helped lead the team to two wins over the Utah Jazz in the absence of Luka Dončić . During that three-game span, Brunson averaged 32 points and 5.3 assists.In the regular season, the guard...

NBA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO