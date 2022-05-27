ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

POLICE REPORTS: RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

Three people from Johnstown were charged with receiving stolen property for an incident that occurred yesterday. Reports say that at approximately 2:20 a.m., Indiana Borough Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2010 Mazda sedan along the 00 block of North 9th St....

PSP LOOKING FOR SUSPECTS IN ATTEMPTED ATM ROBBERY

State police are looking to the public to help them identify two suspects who knocked over a bank ATM last Friday. Police say that at 12:06 AM on May 27th, two unknown suspects went to First Summit Bank on Oakland Avenue and while one acted as the lookout, the other used a crowbar to try to open the drive-up ATM. The attempt was unsuccessful, but it did disable the machine. No money was reported missing. An estimate of the damage is pending.
WTAJ

Wanted: Prisoners walk off during work release in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for two prisoners that say walked away during work release in Clearfield Monday. Prisoners Robert Lee Miller Jr., 42 of Clearfield, and Donald J. White, 46 of Brockway, were outside cutting grass when they left on foot. They were last seen near Kurtz Brothers along Daisy Street […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
wccsradio.com

POLICE RELEASE MORE INFORMATION ON SAFETY CHECK AT IJHS

Indiana Borough Police have released more details concerning a safety check performed this morning at Indiana Junior High School. Police were notified this morning of a Safe to Say report indicating a possible threat of a weapon being brought to school today, and in support of a reactive safety check by district officials, helped with the safety check. The district previously reported to Junior High parents that the report was received between 6:30 and 7:00 this morning. During the investigation, police found that a Junior High Student was seen in possession of a firearm on May 29th, and a Snapchat conversation surrounding the gun took place at a different time.
INDIANA, PA
wesb.com

Emporium Man Arrested on Multiple Charges

An Emporium man was arrested on a variety of charges last week. Pennsylvania State Police charged 37-year-old Brandon Paul Catalone with possession of prohibited weapons, resisting arrest and drug offenses. The charges stem from a domestic dispute reported on East 4th Street in Emporium where Catalone allegedly crashed his vehicle...
EMPORIUM, PA
WTAJ

Search continues for missing Army vet from Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a New Paris army vet who reportedly went missing just before Easter. Jeffrey Taurianen, 33, was reported missing from Grasshopper Road in New Paris Borough as he was last seen walking on April 16 around 4:30 p.m. NEW DETAILS: It’s said that Taurianen has manic […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Driver who crashed into Indiana County school bus suspected of DUI

A man behind the wheel of a sedan that crashed into a school bus Friday in Indiana County was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. State police said no injuries were reported among the driver and 13 students who were aboard the bus when the crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Route 286 in White Township.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

POLICE, IJHS OFFICIALS SEARCH STUDENTS AS PART OF SAFETY CHECK

Parents of students at the Indiana Junior High School are being advised that while there is a safety check going on at the school this morning, there is no cause for alarm. That announcement was made by Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl, who said that Indiana Borough Police were called out in support of the Indiana Junior High School this morning for a safety check.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Police investigate stabbing at Logan Hills complex in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are currently investigating a stabbing at Logan Hills apartment complex in Altoona. Altoona police say the stabbing happened Monday morning, Memorial Day, sending the victim to the hospital. Police weren’t called about the stabbing until after the victim was taken by a private vehicle to UPMC. Details are limited at […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Death of child investigation underway in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation is underway after police say that a child died after being taken to the hospital for a choking hazard. According to state troopers, they responded to a call to a home on First Street in Everett at around 9:16 p.m. May 28 for a report of a child […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

QUIET HOLIDAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS

Indiana County 911 reported a quiet holiday for first responders. Only three calls were reported by Indiana County 911 on Memorial Day Monday. The first was at 2:27 PM on Country Lane Road in Burrell Township, as Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched for a report of a tree down across the road. The call came in at the request by Burrell Township Supervisor Dan Shacreaw. Two firefighters from Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene first and were able to get the tree out of the way before other fire crews arrived. All other units were cancelled.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

63-year-old man killed in Venango County crash

MINERAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 63-year-old man was killed when the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash in Mineral Township, Venango County. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday on Jackson Center Polk Road. State police said Richard Adams, of Polk, was headed west when he...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty in Operating Meth Ring

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Dubois, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty on May 24 in federal court to violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, announced United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Clarion County Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Dirt Bike from Juvenile, Threatening to Shoot Him

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened a juvenile and stole his dirt bike at a convenience store in Rimersburg. According to court documents, the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department on Thursday, May 26, filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Allen Ceffe Griffin III, of Rimersburg, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.
CLARION COUNTY, PA

