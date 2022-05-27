ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PENNDOT, STATE POLICE TEAM UP FOR ‘CLICK IT OR TICKET’ CAMPAIGN

 4 days ago

With Memorial Day marking the unofficial start of the summer travel season, PennDOT in partnership with the Pennsylvania State Police and the Highway Safety Network are urging motorists to drive safe with...

Newswatch 16

Fish-for-Free Day held state-wide

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — If you were looking to try out the sport of fishing, Sunday couldn't have been a better day. Folks decided to give fishing a try along Mahoning Creek in Mahoning Township in Montour County over the weekend. Sunday, May 29, 2022, is one of the...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Progress being made on PA’s first double teardrop roundabouts

Progress on Pennsylvania’s first double teardrop roundabouts is moving forward. PennDOT crews continue to work on the roundabouts located near Route 18 and Interstate 90 in Girard Township. This is part of a multi-year project to restore nearly 28 miles of Interstate 90 in 10 years. The teardrop design appears on either side of the […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
MyChesCo

Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Douglassville, Berks County

DOUGLASSVILLE, PA — A 21-year-old man, wanted by both the Pennsylvania State Police on Rape charges and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department on a probation violation, has been arrested by the Douglass Township Police Department. Authorities state that on May 25, 2022, at approximately 11:57 PM, a Douglass...
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
PA, COUNTY GAS PRICE AVERAGE HOLD STEADY WHILE NATIONAL RATE CREEPS UP

The average cost of a gallon of gas held steady in Pennsylvania and in Indiana County, but the national average has gone up slightly once again. The national average went up one cent today to $4.62 a gallon, which is an increase of three cents one week ago and of 45 cents from last month at this time. Pennsylvania’s average remained at $4.76 a gallon, and it’s a one cent drop from last week, but a 44-cent increase from last month at this time.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Wanted by Pennsylvania State Police in Delaware County

MEDIA, PA — A 43-year-old man from Philadelphia is wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police for failing to comply with requirements under Megan’s Law. Pennsylvania State Police from the Media Station say they continue to search for Michael A. Migliaccio, who has an active arrest warrant dating back to April 9, 2021. Migliaccio is a 43-year-old, white non-Hispanic male from Philadelphia, who is a lifetime Megan’s Law registrant due to a 2005 Rape conviction. On March 23, 2021, it was reported to the Pennsylvania State Police that Migliaccio appeared to be following and watching a 16-year-old female and 18-year-old female in the parking lot of a Delaware County shopping center. Migliaccio is entered into NCIC as a wanted person with full extradition.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Six “gatekeepers” have too much power in the Pennsylvania legislature | PennLive letters

The Harrisburg legislature is broken! We, the taxpayers, pay our legislators $21 million in salaries alone, not including vacation pay, health insurance, committee pay, per diems, office expenses and retirement; and get almost nothing in the way of legislative work in return. In total, we are spending approximately $50 million dollars annually for a handful of bills that are passed into law (ie; making the Hershey Kiss the State Candy).
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police searching for road rage suspect

Williamsport, Pa. —State Police in Loyalsock are investigating a road rage incident in which a driver allegedly attempted to run down another. Authorities responded to a call on May 29 around 4 p.m. near the area of Northway Road and Sheridan Street in Loyalsock Township. According to the release, a white male with a beard allegedly hit the side of a vehicle and drove away.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
wccsradio.com

GAS PRICE AVERAGE HOLDS STEADY IN PA

The national average cost of a gallon of gas went up slightly, but the statewide average held steady over the last 24 hours. Triple-A reports that the national average cost of a gallon of gas went up by nearly a penny, but for many, the average will remain at $4.61 a gallon. Last week, the average was two cents lower at $4.59, with a $4.17 a gallon average reported last month and a $3.04 per gallon average last year at this time.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Pittsburgh ranked as best place to live in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh has landed inside the top-30 and takes Pennsylvania's top spot as the best city in the state to live in, according to U.S. News and World Report. The list, which ranks the best 150 cities to live in across the country, gave Pittsburgh the #26 spot...
PITTSBURGH, PA
fcfreepress

State Program Provides Free Sunscreen

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn yesterday, announced expansion of a program offering free sunscreen for visitors at state park beaches and swimming pools throughout Pennsylvania. This includes parks in and around Franklin County. Importance of sun protection. “Protection from ultraviolet rays is critical as...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA

