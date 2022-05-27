ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manasquan, NJ

Children’s Fishing Contest held at Mac Pond

By Anthony Rossics
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago

MANASQUAN — The 52nd Annual Children’s Fishing Contest caused waves in Mac Pond on Saturday morning, May 21.

Children from ages 3 to 13 fished the morning away catching fish such as catfish, sunfish, trout and much more.

The day’s festivities were sponsored by Manasquan PBA 284, who provided prizes and trophies that were awarded to children.

Prizes such as tackle boxes, fishing poles and gift certificates were among the prizes given out at the event.

The PBA also provided hot dogs, soda and water for event goers.

