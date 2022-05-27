ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Therapy animals help those suffering in Uvalde

By Kristin Diaz
 4 days ago

In times of tragedy some of the best emotional support comes from our four-legged friends.

Dr. Linda Porter-Wenzlaff, Co-director of the C.A.R.E Program of Therapy Animals of San Antonio spoke with KRLD News.

She and her team just returned from being in Uvalde.

It was a Tuesday. The morning text from Pam, the nurse who supervises the children’s unit at our hospital said that we had no beds open and that “early discharges will be appreciated.” I spent the morning rounding with my team of resident physicians, going from room to room, examining sick or injured kids and planning for the day. This toddler, whose lungs were still fragile from premature birth, would need more time on oxygen. This teen-ager’s liver had recovered from an overdose, and she was waiting for a bed at a psychiatric hospital. This baby’s seizures had slowed down. I am a pediatric hospitalist at the Level 1 trauma center for children in South Texas, the University Hospital in San Antonio, and many of my young patients are recovering from injuries: burns, car wrecks, gunshot wounds. In 2020, for the first time, firearms were the leading cause of death for American children.
What is Broken Heart Syndrome?

More tragedy for the family of a teacher killed in the Uvalde mass shooting. The husband of slain teacher Irma Garcia has died of a heart attack. The two had been married for 24 years and have four kids.
UVALDE, TX
