Therapy animals help those suffering in Uvalde

Tejanos United for Uvalde will support victims and families of the recent Robb Elementary School tragedy with a benefit concert featuring Ram Herrera, Masizzo, Conjunto Cats, Los Chicanos, and La Seleccion at Far West Entertainment Center in San Antonio, Texas on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Entry fee for the concert...
It was a Tuesday. The morning text from Pam, the nurse who supervises the children’s unit at our hospital said that we had no beds open and that “early discharges will be appreciated.” I spent the morning rounding with my team of resident physicians, going from room to room, examining sick or injured kids and planning for the day. This toddler, whose lungs were still fragile from premature birth, would need more time on oxygen. This teen-ager’s liver had recovered from an overdose, and she was waiting for a bed at a psychiatric hospital. This baby’s seizures had slowed down. I am a pediatric hospitalist at the Level 1 trauma center for children in South Texas, the University Hospital in San Antonio, and many of my young patients are recovering from injuries: burns, car wrecks, gunshot wounds. In 2020, for the first time, firearms were the leading cause of death for American children.
A group of influencers known as Good Vibe Tribe_SA on Instagram is organizing donations to take to Uvalde to help first responders and families who lost loved ones in Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. On Sunday, May 29, at 10:00 a.m., influencers and content creators will leave...
SAN ANTONIO — On a bright cloudless day in Uvalde, you could hear what sounded like the rumble of thunder. It was not incoming weather, but around 100 motorcyclists from San Antonio who came to the memorial at Robb Elementary. “It’s close to home. This is right at our...
After a gunman killed 19 fourth graders and two teachers inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a number of memorials went up across the town. The moms behind two of them are speaking out about their grief and anger. Monica Morales, 47, was raised in Uvalde and owns a...
While police waited for more than an hour to enter rooms where a gunman murdered children and teachers last week in Uvalde, Texas, they might have known about 911 calls from inside the rooms, according to a video.
A popular McAllen coffee shop has mistakenly been targeted for condemnation aimed at social media trolling that’s targeted this week’s tragic shooting massacre at a Uvalde school. The owner of Cultūra Coffee House in McAllen says the business and its staff have fielded death threats and angry calls...
More tragedy for the family of a teacher killed in the Uvalde mass shooting. The husband of slain teacher Irma Garcia has died of a heart attack. The two had been married for 24 years and have four kids.
Following the shooting in Uvalde, Fort Worth’s mayor says we must do better. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker penned a note to the city following last week’s school shooting in Uvalde advocating for certain changes to current laws.
UVALDE, Texas -- A 10-year-old boy who was shot but survived the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, apologized to his father for getting blood on his clothes and losing his glasses. Noah Orona is still recovering inside Methodist Children's Hospital in San Antonio. He is still shaken...
UTSA-area food truck park The Block SA will host a fundraiser Friday to support the Robb Elementary Memorial Fund, an account created for the families of victims of Tuesday’s massacre at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School. According to social media posts, two Uvalde-born bartenders now residing in San Antonio...
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Javier Cazares raced to his daughter’s school when he heard there was a shooting, leaving his truck running with the door open as he ran into the school yard. In his rush, he didn’t bring his gun. He spent the next 35 to...
EDNA, Texas - Trey Ganem, a custom casket maker in Edna, is stepping in to help the victims of the Uvalde school shooting. The shooting took the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Ganem met with many of the families Wednesday, a day after the shooting. He says, transforming...
