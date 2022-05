The Avenue of Flags returns to Community Park for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and organizers are looking for both subscribers and old tattered flags in the coming days. The Lions Club of Jacksonville sponsors the avenue of flags that lines the section of the park containing several war memorials. Tom Atkins with the Jacksonville Lions Club says the tradition started in the mid-nineties and has grown to include subscribers or sponsors of the individual flags.

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO