The Indianola baseball and softball teams will match up with Warren County rival Carlisle tonight, with both teams looking to continue their non-conference schedule. Both teams have faced rainouts over the last week, with the start of the Indianola softball season postponed multiple times before seeing on the field competition. Indians baseball coach Jon Fitzpatrick tells KNIA Sports the early season challenges are testing the Indians depth, and he is looking forward to seeing the different situations and scenarios early on that will improve the squad more towards the end of the season. Baseball will throw the first pitch at 7:30pm, while the softball game will be broadcast live on 94.3 KNIA, with Andrew Swadner on the play-by-play. Pregame coverage begins at 7pm, with first pitch at 7:15.

WARREN COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO