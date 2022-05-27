ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Harrison, McCutcheon high school valedictorians named for their 2022 graduation class

By News reports
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Tippecanoe School Corporation announced the dozens of seniors honored as valedictorians for their 2022 graduation classes. Harrison High School named 15 to the high honor, while McCutcheon High School signaled out 11 as topping the list of graduates.

Harrison valedictorians

Harrison High School valedictorians for the Class of 2022 are: Leah Burks, Nathan Garrett, Saron Gashawbeza, Cotter Hogan, Avery Huber, Kayla Johnson, Yegor Lyutikov, Reina Mauer, Jashun Paluru, Matthew Pekarek, Ava Risse, Grant Sylvester, Charles Tamer, Caleb Welch and Bailey Whitlock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RIbu2_0fsCkmZ000

Ten of the valedictorians plan to continue their education at Purdue University, while the others will attend Indiana University, University of Southern California, Loyola Marymount, Rice University and University of Toronto  according to TSC.

Areas of study range from finance to engineering and biochemistry to mathematics.

More: Greater Lafayette young professionals honored for manufacturing, logistics talent

McCutcheon valedictorians

McCutcheon High School valedictorians are: Jessi Chase, Taylor Donahue, Marya Farrell, Emmi Hall, Jeremy Hampton, Brianna Jackson, Teresa Maggio, Shriya Patel, Kennedy Peckinpaugh, Timothy Raplee and John Schnerre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eH0pJ_0fsCkmZ000

At least three of the valedictorians plan to attend Purdue University, while two will go to Indiana University. Others plan to study at the University of Indianapolis, Butler and Wabash College.

Areas of study include food science, engineering, biology, architectural design and elementary education.

Graduation ceremonies are scheduled for June 5 at Elliott Hall of Music on Purdue's campus, 712 3rd Street, West Lafayette. Harrison's commencement will be at 1 p.m.; MuCutcheon, 4 p.m.

More information, including links to livestream opportunities, can be found on the TSC website .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Harrison, McCutcheon high school valedictorians named for their 2022 graduation class

