ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Register-Mail

Meet the Illinois candidates running in GOP primary for 16th Congressional District

By Tom Martin, Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PvghD_0fsCkLvV00

Four candidates are campaigning to succeed U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger in the newly drawn 16th Congressional District and keep the seat in Republican Party hands.

Kinzinger, who was one of 10 House GOP members that voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, announced in October 2021 he would not seek re-election. He's finishing his sixth term as Congressman.

Voters in a June 28 primary election will decide who should represent the party in the November general election.

Candidates include JoAnne Guillemette of Rockford, District 18 Congressman Darin LaHood of Dunlap, Walt Peters of Rockford and Michael Rebresh of Minooka.

We sent a few questions to each candidate in an effort to learn more about them and where they stand on key issues. We also requested biographical information. Candidate JoAnne Guillemette of Rockford did not respond to the questionnaire.

The new U.S. District 16 map stretches from the Wisconsin border south to Bloomington, circling around cities such as Rockford, Peoria and Bloomington.

Race for governor:Illinois governor candidates: How would you work to increase the state's population?

Darin LaHood

Age: 53

City of residence: Dunlap, Illinois

Education: Loras College, BA in Political Science (1990), John Marshall Law School, JD (1997)

Work experience: Assistant U.S. Attorney - Las Vegas - Department of Justice (2001-2006), Assistant State's Attorney in Cook County and Tazewell County (1996-2001), Miller, Hall, & Triggs Law Firm in Peoria (2006-2015)

Political experience: U.S. Representative - 18th Congressional District of Illinois (2015-Present), Illinois State Senator - 37th State Senate District of Illinois (2011-2015)

Family: Married to Kristin LaHood, with three sons, McKay, Lucas, and Teddy

Michael Rebresh

Age: 48

City of Residence: Minooka

Education - 1996 College of Dupage, Bachelors of Science - 1998 Illinois State University

Work experience: Actor 1998 - present

Mr. Chauffeur 2001 - 2010, president owner operator

Equity International 2010 - 2012, executive chauffeur

Premier Black Cars 2012-2020, president owner operator

Amazon Logistics 2020 - present, president owner operator

Political experience: None

Organizations and memberships: None

Family: Sherry (46) Wife, Wyatt (13), Holly (11), Brett (9)

Walt Peters

Age: 74

City of Residence: Rockford

Education: University of Michigan: Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering - 1969

Northern Illinois University: Master of Business Administration - 1976

U.S. Army Command and General Staff College - 1984

MANTRA, Metra International Management Course - 1996

Work Experience: Military: US Army – 2 years Active – 26 years Reserve

Engineering - 20 years

Miller Fluid Power: project engineer

Sundstrand Corporation: product manager

Executive Management – 16 years

Envirovac: director of programs/acting president

Dettmers Industries: president

GE Aviation – Loves Park: director of sales and marketing

Political Experience: not a Career Politician

Organizations and Memberships: WELS, EAA, AOPA, NRA, VFW

Family: Married – three children

Questions for candidates

• Polarized electorate: Toxic political polarization has permeated the nation's landscape. How will you work to heal the divide?

Darin LaHood: I am a proud Republican who has a strong conservative voting record in Congress. I also understand that in divided government and to accomplish things Washington for my constituents, you must work across the aisle. In Congress, I build relationships with Democrats on many issues to better advocate for what is important in Illinois, and I remain committed to working with members of Congress, regardless of their background or political affiliation, to deliver for my constituents.

Michael Rebresh: There can be no healing of the divide until the people are shown that justice does not turn a blind eye to the elite, privileged politicians. For too long we have seen career politicians lie, cheat and steal their way to glorious fortune from the American people and from foreign powers abroad. Never do they face the same consequences as regular folk, even when the offenses are far more egregious. Until we start seeing the politicians face justice, polarization will continue. Election Integrity will play an important role following justice for political cartels

Walt Peters: It would be most helpful if the career politicians in Washington would tone down their rhetoric. President Biden ran on a platform to unite us. However, his intemperate remarks referring to those who see a different path forward as “the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history” do not encourage unity. We need to reject that rhetoric of division and reassert the concept of America as a cultural melting pot. We need to protect free speech so all sides of an issue may be heard. We need to stop the name calling so we can have enlightened discussions of the challenges facing us. If you show up at a school board meeting because you care about your children, it does not make you a “domestic terrorist,” and if you question the origins of COVID, it does not make you “Xenophobic” or a “conspiracy theorist.”

Gun deaths: In 2020, a record 45,222 people died from gun injuries in the U.S. including suicide and murder, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control. What, if anything, should be done to control guns?

Michael Rebresh: Guns don’t kill people. People kill people with guns, and cars and knives and 2x4’s, axes, fire and a host of many other ways. The issue isn’t the guns. The issue is mental health and the government having no plan to reopen the mental health hospitals. We are a seriously overmedicated society. Doctors prescribe serious narcotics for just about anything and then send them on their less than merry way. We will never solve the crisis of violence and mental health if we don’t stop allowing big pharma to solve every single individual mental health challenge with a new pill. It has enabled so many in our society to lose their way to the point they forget what a woman is or what they are.

Walt Peters: The right to bear arms is a Constitutional right. Additional gun control laws only impact law abiding citizens while doing virtually nothing to reduce gun deaths. Currently, the largest number of gun deaths occur in jurisdictions with the most stringent gun control laws. We need to ensure police protection for all our citizens so that they may feel safe in their neighborhoods. We need to protect and educate all children regardless of background and economic status so that they do not feel the need to join a gang or resort to violence. We need to reaffirm the value of life and instill moral values and responsibility throughout society. To accomplish this, we need to take action to strengthen the family, to support local non-profits, to partner with religious institutions, and to strengthen our schools and improve the educational system.

Darin LaHood: As a steadfast supporter of the Second Amendment, I will continue to defend the hunters, sportsmen, and lawful firearm owners of central and west-central Illinois in Congress. Our constitution is explicit that law-abiding citizens have a right to keep and bear arms. I support efforts to enforce our current laws and reduce violent crime of any sort. We must also isolate and address the root causes of crime — such as increasing resources and support for our brave men and women in law enforcement and ensuring adequate mental health care treatment for those who need it most.

• Economic growth: What policies would you support in Congress to grow the economy and fight inflation?

Walt Peters: Growth comes from innovation and hard work. It does not come from government regulation or bureaucratic action. The standard of living we enjoy in America was created by a free and industrious American people coupled with the right to private property and economic capitalism. The current economic disruptions are the result of the president’s policies and regulations that impede the ability of business to grow and increase productivity. The increase in gas prices is the direct result of the attack on the production of fossil fuels, while general inflation is the result of the money supply increasing more rapidly than productivity increases. To fix high gas prices, we need to stop the administration’s attack on fossil fuels. To bring inflation under control, we need to reign in government spending.

Darin LaHood: We must address rising inflation. We cannot continue the reckless spending policies proposed by the Biden Administration. We should cut spending and reduce government regulation. First, we should make the 2017 tax cuts permanent. The tax cuts was a once-in-a-generation legislation that empowered Americans to keep more of their income, spurred investment, significantly reduced unemployment, and brought jobs back to the United States. Second, we must support access to markets and economies worldwide with a proactive trade agenda. Third, we must support innovation and access to high-quality health-care in rural communities. Instead of more government involvement in individuals’ health choices we should support policies that allow for innovation to lower the cost of prescription drugs and ensure access to care — including telemedicine and increased mental health services. Fourth, we should continue to expand access to rural broadband, which is critical to central and northwestern Illinois.

Michael Rebresh: Open the pipelines and drill for the oil, baby! Bring that fine American crude to market and make up for the shortfalls of cruel Russia. Our country and its economic success is 100% tied to cheap fuel. We are standing on the largest reserves in anywhere in the world. Let’s tap that black gold. We produce the most food for the world, it stands to reason we should have the most affordable means to power our country. Let’s use all forms of available energy and invest heavily in the new energies whereas technology held us back, that is quickly changing.

Secure the border. End illegal immigration that siphons hard earned tax dollars that are supposed to be allocated for OUR citizens social needs. Our veterans have to stand in line behind the illegal to get ahead and that is just plain wrong.

Comments / 2

Related
WGN News

Edgar discusses primary, gun control measures

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Former Republican Governor Jim Edgar joins Capitol Connection to discuss the primary race for Governor. Edgar was a moderate Republican who held office from 1991 to 1999. He warned Republicans about positioning themselves as too conservative ahead of the general election. He also said he is disappointed in Republicans refusal to […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ourquadcities.com

Republican Weets wants Iowa State Senate seat long held by Democrats

We’re getting very close to the Iowa Primary. We will take another look at an interesting race up for grabs for both Democrats and Republicans. That’s the State Senate race to represent the 41st District. The redrawn district covers parts of Cedar, Muscatine and Scott counties, including north...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congress#Central Illinois#Economy#Illegal Immigrants#Politics#Presidential Election#Gop#Republican Party#House#Loras College#Ba#Political Science
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/30/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday reported 36,843 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 45 additional deaths since the Friday a week before. It’s the first drop in coronavirus cases in Illinois after eight straight weeks of increases, according to the CDC. 15 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level, all in northern Illinois, with an additional 30 counties in the Medium Community Level. The IDPH continues to urge everyone to observe the safety precautions of avoiding large gatherings of people, using face coverings, and becoming vaccinated and/or boosted as soon as possible. More information and details are available on the www.dph.illinois.gov website or by going online at www.covid.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Catalytic converter bill is ready to be signed into law

An Illinois bill aiming to reduce catalytic converter thefts is set to go into law soon. In January Representative Paul Jacobs introduced House Bill 4734 that requires recyclers to keep records of the vehicles recycled catalytic converters came from. That bill stalled in the Senate which lead to some changes...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Pritzker Signs Legislation Designed To Improve Illinois’ Health Care System

Illinois is working on improving the state’s health care system. Governor Pritzker signed legislation Friday that includes a range of measures aimed at increasing access to quality health care services, preserving existing health care coverage, and continuing to create a more equitable health care system in Illinois. The legislation would provide continuous eligibility for adults enrolled in Medicaid, increase reimbursement rates for prenatal and postpartum health care coverage, and expand equity in coverage.
ILLINOIS STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Governor Forum Held In Marquettee; Whitmer Gets Zero Votes

The Michigan Coalition for Freedom, a bipartisan, non-profit advocacy group, held the second of its Gubernatorial Values Forums Friday night in Marquette. Candidates Ryan Kelley, Ralph Rebandt, Michael Markey Jr., and Douglas Levesque attended. Governor Gretchen Whitmer was invited, but did not attend. Neither did five Republican candidates who’s spots...
MARQUETTE, MI
ourquadcities.com

Bailey ‘hell hole’ debate remark about Chicago brings attention & risks

Dual debates make it hard for Republican voters to discern candidate differences. This week’s deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas renews calls for legislation to address it. Is it time to accept the status quo and the consequences that come with it?. And Republicans running for governor...
CHICAGO, IL
WTAX

Another Illinois man charged in Capitol riot

Another Illinois resident has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after being arrested this week. Thirty-one-year-old Matthew Bokoski was arrested Wednesday on a criminal complaint charging him with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and unlawfully entering a restricted government building. A federal magistrate judge ordered him released on his own recognizance.
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

This Illinois City Is Considered The Best In America

A popular Youtuber known for his statistics and wide knowledge of states, cities, and towns here in America, put together a list of the best cities to live in here in the USA. Illinois is the only Midwest state to have a city on this list, but hey it came in at number 1!
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois Lawsuit Targets Post-Election Count of Mail Ballots

A lawsuit filed Wednesday by three Illinois Republicans argues that the state should not count mail-in ballots that arrive after the date of an election. The suit was filed in federal court in Chicago on behalf of Rep. Michael Bost from Carbondale, a state GOP committeeperson Laura Pollastrini and Susan Sweeney who was one of the state’s Republican presidential electors in 2020.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Republican candidates for governor address gun laws in Illinois

Following the killing of 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school, gun violence is a dominant issue in the race for Illinois governor. The issue was front-and-center at both Republican debates this week. Venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and businessman Gary Rabine squared off in one debate while Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, former state senator Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, and attorney Max Solomon met for the other debate.
ILLINOIS STATE
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Rodney Davis Voted to Strip Military Servicemembers of Due Process Rights –

H.R. 4350, the National Defense Authorization Act (“NDAA”) passed the United State House of Representatives in September 2021. Among those voting in favor was downstate Illinois U.S. Representative Rodney Davis – see all votes HERE. Recently, Rodney Davis has been touting his support of military servicemembers, but...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

2020 Census undercounted Illinois, the State actually Grew in Pop

This undercounting of Illinois' population has a massive ripple effect, but the truth has been revealed Illinois GREW in population to its highest mark ever. We are stunned. I got to be honest this is blowing my mind, according to nbcchicago.com, the 2020 census was wrong in a handful of states including the Land of Lincoln, and in actuality, Illinois did not lose population over the last decade but it GAINED people. In the article they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin’s Evers prays GOP investigator not named to panel

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said Friday he can’t think of anyone worse to fill a vacancy on Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission than a Republican-hired election investigator and he prays that the former state Supreme Court justice isn’t named to the panel. Evers’s...
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy