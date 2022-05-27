Meet the Illinois candidates running in GOP primary for 16th Congressional District

Four candidates are campaigning to succeed U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger in the newly drawn 16th Congressional District and keep the seat in Republican Party hands.

Kinzinger, who was one of 10 House GOP members that voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, announced in October 2021 he would not seek re-election. He's finishing his sixth term as Congressman.

Voters in a June 28 primary election will decide who should represent the party in the November general election.

Candidates include JoAnne Guillemette of Rockford, District 18 Congressman Darin LaHood of Dunlap, Walt Peters of Rockford and Michael Rebresh of Minooka.

We sent a few questions to each candidate in an effort to learn more about them and where they stand on key issues. We also requested biographical information. Candidate JoAnne Guillemette of Rockford did not respond to the questionnaire.

The new U.S. District 16 map stretches from the Wisconsin border south to Bloomington, circling around cities such as Rockford, Peoria and Bloomington.

Race for governor:Illinois governor candidates: How would you work to increase the state's population?

Darin LaHood

Age: 53

City of residence: Dunlap, Illinois

Education: Loras College, BA in Political Science (1990), John Marshall Law School, JD (1997)

Work experience: Assistant U.S. Attorney - Las Vegas - Department of Justice (2001-2006), Assistant State's Attorney in Cook County and Tazewell County (1996-2001), Miller, Hall, & Triggs Law Firm in Peoria (2006-2015)

Political experience: U.S. Representative - 18th Congressional District of Illinois (2015-Present), Illinois State Senator - 37th State Senate District of Illinois (2011-2015)

Family: Married to Kristin LaHood, with three sons, McKay, Lucas, and Teddy

Michael Rebresh

Age: 48

City of Residence: Minooka

Education - 1996 College of Dupage, Bachelors of Science - 1998 Illinois State University

Work experience: Actor 1998 - present

Mr. Chauffeur 2001 - 2010, president owner operator

Equity International 2010 - 2012, executive chauffeur

Premier Black Cars 2012-2020, president owner operator

Amazon Logistics 2020 - present, president owner operator

Political experience: None

Organizations and memberships: None

Family: Sherry (46) Wife, Wyatt (13), Holly (11), Brett (9)

Walt Peters

Age: 74

City of Residence: Rockford

Education: University of Michigan: Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering - 1969

Northern Illinois University: Master of Business Administration - 1976

U.S. Army Command and General Staff College - 1984

MANTRA, Metra International Management Course - 1996

Work Experience: Military: US Army – 2 years Active – 26 years Reserve

Engineering - 20 years

Miller Fluid Power: project engineer

Sundstrand Corporation: product manager

Executive Management – 16 years

Envirovac: director of programs/acting president

Dettmers Industries: president

GE Aviation – Loves Park: director of sales and marketing

Political Experience: not a Career Politician

Organizations and Memberships: WELS, EAA, AOPA, NRA, VFW

Family: Married – three children

Questions for candidates

• Polarized electorate: Toxic political polarization has permeated the nation's landscape. How will you work to heal the divide?

Darin LaHood: I am a proud Republican who has a strong conservative voting record in Congress. I also understand that in divided government and to accomplish things Washington for my constituents, you must work across the aisle. In Congress, I build relationships with Democrats on many issues to better advocate for what is important in Illinois, and I remain committed to working with members of Congress, regardless of their background or political affiliation, to deliver for my constituents.

Michael Rebresh: There can be no healing of the divide until the people are shown that justice does not turn a blind eye to the elite, privileged politicians. For too long we have seen career politicians lie, cheat and steal their way to glorious fortune from the American people and from foreign powers abroad. Never do they face the same consequences as regular folk, even when the offenses are far more egregious. Until we start seeing the politicians face justice, polarization will continue. Election Integrity will play an important role following justice for political cartels

Walt Peters: It would be most helpful if the career politicians in Washington would tone down their rhetoric. President Biden ran on a platform to unite us. However, his intemperate remarks referring to those who see a different path forward as “the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history” do not encourage unity. We need to reject that rhetoric of division and reassert the concept of America as a cultural melting pot. We need to protect free speech so all sides of an issue may be heard. We need to stop the name calling so we can have enlightened discussions of the challenges facing us. If you show up at a school board meeting because you care about your children, it does not make you a “domestic terrorist,” and if you question the origins of COVID, it does not make you “Xenophobic” or a “conspiracy theorist.”

• Gun deaths: In 2020, a record 45,222 people died from gun injuries in the U.S. including suicide and murder, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control. What, if anything, should be done to control guns?

Michael Rebresh: Guns don’t kill people. People kill people with guns, and cars and knives and 2x4’s, axes, fire and a host of many other ways. The issue isn’t the guns. The issue is mental health and the government having no plan to reopen the mental health hospitals. We are a seriously overmedicated society. Doctors prescribe serious narcotics for just about anything and then send them on their less than merry way. We will never solve the crisis of violence and mental health if we don’t stop allowing big pharma to solve every single individual mental health challenge with a new pill. It has enabled so many in our society to lose their way to the point they forget what a woman is or what they are.

Walt Peters: The right to bear arms is a Constitutional right. Additional gun control laws only impact law abiding citizens while doing virtually nothing to reduce gun deaths. Currently, the largest number of gun deaths occur in jurisdictions with the most stringent gun control laws. We need to ensure police protection for all our citizens so that they may feel safe in their neighborhoods. We need to protect and educate all children regardless of background and economic status so that they do not feel the need to join a gang or resort to violence. We need to reaffirm the value of life and instill moral values and responsibility throughout society. To accomplish this, we need to take action to strengthen the family, to support local non-profits, to partner with religious institutions, and to strengthen our schools and improve the educational system.

Darin LaHood: As a steadfast supporter of the Second Amendment, I will continue to defend the hunters, sportsmen, and lawful firearm owners of central and west-central Illinois in Congress. Our constitution is explicit that law-abiding citizens have a right to keep and bear arms. I support efforts to enforce our current laws and reduce violent crime of any sort. We must also isolate and address the root causes of crime — such as increasing resources and support for our brave men and women in law enforcement and ensuring adequate mental health care treatment for those who need it most.

• Economic growth: What policies would you support in Congress to grow the economy and fight inflation?

Walt Peters: Growth comes from innovation and hard work. It does not come from government regulation or bureaucratic action. The standard of living we enjoy in America was created by a free and industrious American people coupled with the right to private property and economic capitalism. The current economic disruptions are the result of the president’s policies and regulations that impede the ability of business to grow and increase productivity. The increase in gas prices is the direct result of the attack on the production of fossil fuels, while general inflation is the result of the money supply increasing more rapidly than productivity increases. To fix high gas prices, we need to stop the administration’s attack on fossil fuels. To bring inflation under control, we need to reign in government spending.

Darin LaHood: We must address rising inflation. We cannot continue the reckless spending policies proposed by the Biden Administration. We should cut spending and reduce government regulation. First, we should make the 2017 tax cuts permanent. The tax cuts was a once-in-a-generation legislation that empowered Americans to keep more of their income, spurred investment, significantly reduced unemployment, and brought jobs back to the United States. Second, we must support access to markets and economies worldwide with a proactive trade agenda. Third, we must support innovation and access to high-quality health-care in rural communities. Instead of more government involvement in individuals’ health choices we should support policies that allow for innovation to lower the cost of prescription drugs and ensure access to care — including telemedicine and increased mental health services. Fourth, we should continue to expand access to rural broadband, which is critical to central and northwestern Illinois.

Michael Rebresh: Open the pipelines and drill for the oil, baby! Bring that fine American crude to market and make up for the shortfalls of cruel Russia. Our country and its economic success is 100% tied to cheap fuel. We are standing on the largest reserves in anywhere in the world. Let’s tap that black gold. We produce the most food for the world, it stands to reason we should have the most affordable means to power our country. Let’s use all forms of available energy and invest heavily in the new energies whereas technology held us back, that is quickly changing.

Secure the border. End illegal immigration that siphons hard earned tax dollars that are supposed to be allocated for OUR citizens social needs. Our veterans have to stand in line behind the illegal to get ahead and that is just plain wrong.