ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Police: Franklin man wanted after domestic shooting at QVC in Suffolk

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Franklin man is wanted after police say he shot another man early Friday morning in a domestic incident at the QVC Distribution Center in Suffolk.

Police said they responded just before 3 a.m. to 1 QVC Drive and found the victim with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Alvin Edward Sears is wanted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting at an occupied vehicle, violate protective order and other gun charges.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YmQgm_0fsCjJ7q00
    Alvin Sears (Photo courtesy: Suffolk Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zlim7_0fsCjJ7q00
    WAVY News 10’s Aesia Toliver saw vehicle believed to be connected to Sears, being towed in Franklin on May 27, 2022

He was last seen in a black Dodge Durango with Virginia license plate UEV-7984. WAVY’s Aesia Toliver reported Friday that she saw the vehicle being towed in Franklin near Sears’ last known address near Rosewood Avenue.

While police have not released the victim’s name, what they can say is the victim and Sears were known to each other through a domestic relationship through a 3rd party.

Sears is also charged with violating a protective order in the incident. 10 On Your Side dug into court documents and discovered an active protective order obtained by a man in Franklin City courts. Documents say Sears allegedly punched the man who took out the order on him in the face several times back in March of 2021 outside of the Franklin courthouse. It’s unclear at this time if the victim in that incident is the same man who was shot early Friday morning.

10 On Your Side spoke to Leroy Brown who has worked at QVC for 22 years and says the building is locked down like a prison, but the parking lot is wide open.

“That’s disturbing it really is like I’m driving now; anybody can just ride up here but to get in the building our security is on point with that but to get on the parking lot and all that anybody can do that,” said Brown.

In a statement to WAVY TV QVC officials said “In the early morning hours on Friday, May 27 th , there was an incident on our premises. The authorities were immediately contacted and we thank them for their prompt action.  The safety and well-being of our team members is our top priority. We will be supporting the authorities in their investigation and providing support resources to our team.”

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

Michael Williams
4d ago

Proof that gun control measures don't work and has never affective against the criminals but is affective against law abiding citizens who want to protect themselves ♠️ Protective Orders is paperwork but the criminals will violate that also 🔷️

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffolk, VA
Suffolk, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Franklin, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, VA
WAVY News 10

Police identify man killed in shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk

On Tuesday, Norfolk Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Paul Robinson. Read more: https://bit.ly/3M0XHaP. Police identify man killed in shooting on B Avenue …. Death investigation after fire in Gloucester County. Man dies in domestic-related shooting in Suffolk, …. Biden and lawmakers push for new gun legislation. Crews respond to...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#Suffolk Police Rrb#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
QVC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Two separate Richmond shootings minutes away leaves 3 injured

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were injured after two shootings within minutes of each other overnight in Richmond. According to police, at 1:18 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, officers responded to the intersection of Cedar and Marshall Streets, where they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy