Trovon Baugh became South Carolina’s second commitment for the class of 2023 on Saturday afternoon. The 3-star offensive lineman from Atlanta, Georgia, committed to the Gamecocks over offers from Arkansas and LSU, among others. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman is ranked as the nation’s No. 41 inside offensive lineman and the state of Georgia’s No. 55 overall prospect for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO