Freeport-area home prices rise 10.3% in April, with houses for sale in high demand

A typical Stephenson County home listed for $145,000 in April, up 10.3% from a month earlier, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

The median list home price in April was up about 45.1% from April 2021. Stephenson County's median home was 1,805 square feet for a listed price of $81 per square foot.

The Stephenson County market was busy, with a median 45 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 72 days on market. The market added 88 new home listings in April, compared with the 76 added in April 2021. The market ended the month with some 88 listings of homes for sale.

Across all of Illinois, median home prices were $288,900, rising 4.9% from a month earlier. The median Illinois home for sale had 1,600 square feet at list price of $173 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $425,000, up 5% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,821 square feet, listed at $220 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database.. The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman.