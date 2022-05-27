ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the Market: Majestic Freeport home on nearly 1-acre for sale

By Ken DeCoster, Journal Standard
 4 days ago
Address: 1500 W. Hurd St., Freeport

Description: This home is situated on nearly an acre of land and offers 3,946-square feet of living space. The main floor features a stunning kitchen, living room, family room, laundry and a three-seasons room overlooking the private back yard. All four bedrooms and three full baths are upstairs. The basement is partially finished with a family room and fireplace.

Asking price: $265,000

Realtor: Kimberly Taylor, NextHome First Class Real Estate, 815-232-4433.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winnebago County Animal Services at critical capacity

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you have been looking to adopt a furry family member, this Saturday might be a good time. Winnebago County Animal Services, at 4517 N Main Street, is holding a “Code Red” adoption event, lowering the adoption price for select dogs to $25. WCAS says its kennels are at critical capacity, […]
