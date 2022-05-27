Brazil's Eneva close to buying utility Celse - report

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian energy company Eneva SA is close to acquiring local utility Celse, based in the northeastern state of Sergipe, newspaper O Globo reported on Friday.

Citing people close to the deal, the report said Eneva’s acquisition of Celse is being treated as “certain,” although binding offers for the firm are not due to be presented until next week.

Celse, formally known as Centrais Eletricas de Sergipe SA, is jointly owned by DC Energia and U.S.-listed New Fortress Energy Inc and operates a gas-powered thermoelectric plant in Sergipe.

In a statement to Reuters, Eneva said it is “always alert” to opportunities in the sector, but declined to comment on the specifics of the report.

Celse did not immediately respond to requests for comment.