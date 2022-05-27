ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Brazil's Eneva close to buying utility Celse - report

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian energy company Eneva SA is close to acquiring local utility Celse, based in the northeastern state of Sergipe, newspaper O Globo reported on Friday.

Citing people close to the deal, the report said Eneva’s acquisition of Celse is being treated as “certain,” although binding offers for the firm are not due to be presented until next week.

Celse, formally known as Centrais Eletricas de Sergipe SA, is jointly owned by DC Energia and U.S.-listed New Fortress Energy Inc and operates a gas-powered thermoelectric plant in Sergipe.

In a statement to Reuters, Eneva said it is “always alert” to opportunities in the sector, but declined to comment on the specifics of the report.

Celse did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

PBF plans October overhaul at Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery -sources

HOUSTON, May 31 (Reuters) - PBF Energy (PBF.N) plans to overhaul a crude distillation unit (CDU), coker and cat feed hydrotreater in October at its 190,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery, said sources familiar with the company’s plans. A 96,000-bpd CDU, 11,000-bpd coker and 45,000-bpd cat feed hydrotreater will...
CHALMETTE, LA
Reuters

Two directors of Brazil teak investment firm convicted in London

LONDON (Reuters) -Two company directors behind a fraudulent green investment scheme in Brazil were convicted on Tuesday by a London jury of defrauding about 2,000 investors out of around 37 million pounds ($47 million). Andrew Skeene and Omari Bowers were found guilty of three counts of conspiracy to defraud and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brazilian#Eneva Sa#Globo#Dc Energia#New Fortress Energy Inc
Reuters

Abu Dhabi's Borouge draws $80 billion in demand for its IPO -sources

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based petrochemicals company Borouge has attracted demand of $80 billion for its initial public offering, two sources told Reuters, as retail investors snapped up shares despite volatile global markets. The company, which is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Austria’s Borealis, has attracted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Brazil
Reuters

Shares steady as oil drops on talk of output boost

MILAN, June 2 (Reuters) - World shares were largely steady on Thursday after recent weakness as bets Saudi Arabia may boost crude production cooled down oil prices, helping balance concerns over surging inflation and monetary policy tightening. The MSCI's benchmark for global stocks (.MIWD00000PUS)was flat at 647.8 points by 1051...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oracle gains EU green light for $28.3 bln Cerner deal

BRUSSELS, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. business software maker Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) has secured unconditional EU antitrust clearance for its $28.3 billion acquisition of U.S. healthcare IT company Cerner Corp (CERN.O), the EU competition enforcer said on Thursday. The acquisition, Oracle's biggest ever, would give the company access to a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Microsoft warns of forex hit, cuts forecast

June 2 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) on Thursday cut its fourth-quarter forecast for profit and revenue, making it the latest U.S. company to warn of a hit from a stronger greenback and sending its shares down 3%. A hawkish Federal Reserve and heightened geopolitical tensions have driven a 14%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Moderna, EU push back COVID vaccine delivery by several months

June 2 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc and the European Commission have entered into an agreement to push back deliveries of the company’s COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union by several months. As part of the new agreement, U.S.-based vaccine maker Moderna will postpone the delivery of some doses initially...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE How a Russian billionaire shielded assets from European sanctions

ISTANBUL/BRUSSELS, May 27 (Reuters) - (This May 27 story corrects paragraph 30 to say that EuroChem produces roughly 5%, not roughly 10%, of world fertilizer output) Russian businessman Andrey Melnichenko ceded ownership of two of the world's largest coal and fertilizers companies to his wife the day before he was sanctioned by the European Union, according to three people familiar with the matter.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Biden to push new economic agenda, migration plan at Americas summit

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will seek regional consensus on a new economic agenda to build on existing trade agreements with Latin America and present a plan to tackle increasing migration when he hosts the Summit of the Americas, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday. Previewing Biden's...
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

460K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy