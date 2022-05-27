ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get to know 3 of the Rockford Register Star's newest staff members

By Corina Curry, Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago
It seemed like everyone was looking for employees this past year, me included.

I'm happy to report that we've hired three new journalists at the Rockford Register Star in the past five months.

New journalists mean new talents and new ideas. And it means new people behind the stories and images you see in the Register Star.

Our new hires include a reporter, a photographer and a content manager, and their contributions already have had a big impact on the news we've been able to bring to you.

Here's a little bit more about the new members of our team.

Andy Carrigan is the content manager for the Rockford Register Star and Freeport Journal-Standard.

From the Chicago suburb of Carpentersville, he studied communications and journalism at Northern Illinois University, graduating in 2016.

After graduating, Andy joined 13 WREX in Rockford as a photographer. During his six years at the station, he quickly moved up the ranks and ultimately was named digital content manager.

When he’s not at work, you can find Andy playing bags, riding his bike through Rock Cut State Park and hanging out with his friends and family.

Chris Nieves is the Register Star's newest staff photographer.

Chris was born and raised in Rockford. He attended Jefferson High School.

He started his photography career in 2013, shooting everything from little league football games and professional sports to graduations and commercial assignments.

He's worked for multiple news agencies across northern Illinois.

Chris is happiest when he's on the sidelines of local sporting events, capturing images of high school athletes doing what they love.

Jim Hagerty is the Register Star's newest reporter.

Jim hails from Iron Mountain, Michigan, but has been living in Rockford since 1995.

Before joining the Register Star, Hagerty was a staff writer and editor at The Rock River Times, the publisher of local news website, Rockford Advocate, and a reporter for various publications.

He's covered everything from politics to punk rock during his career and currently covers a variety of topics from general news to courts.

Jim and his wife, Carrie, have four children between them, including a daughter who majored in journalism at Augustana College.

If you've been reading rrstar.com or the Register Star the past few months, then you may have noticed the impact Andy, Chris and Jim are having on ability to deliver thorough and engaging news and sports coverage across the Rockford area.

Please join me in welcoming Andy, Chris and Jim to the team, and visit rrstar.com to catch up on some of the great work they've been producing for our readers.

Corina Curry: ccurry@rrstar.com; @corinacurry

