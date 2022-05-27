ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Memorial Day Weekend travelers take to the roads and skies

By Elijah Westbrook
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGAG1_0fsCi9US00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQU5t_0fsCi9US00
Memorial Day Weekend travel in full swing 02:20

NEW YORK -- Memorial Day Weekend is here upon us, and it's exected to be the busiest for travel since 2019.

AAA is predicting a more than 8% increase for people looking to get away this weekend compared to last year.

As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports, it's the unofficial start to summer, and some are ready to get awy this weekend either by taking to the skies, roads and rails. But as gas prices, airfare and hotel fees climb, some say they're staying home.

"Everything is so expensive, to go anywhere. Look at the gas, at how much it is," said Queens resident Avi Attias.

Attias says he's sitting this one out. Gas prices continue to soar, and after seeing how much it is for regular gas at an East Elmhurst, Queens station, it's a no for him.

"Just going to hang out at home, you know?" Attias said.

An if it's not the gas prices, it's the traffic for others.

"The traffic was also yesterday. Just horrible going out to Long Island," one person said.

But for millions of others, getting away is a must, especially for Denise Mejia, who's flying out of LaGuardia Airport for a girls trip down to Miami.

"We haven't traveled since COVID, so it's nice to get out and take a little break," Mejia said.

"So this is a big deal?" Westbrook asked.

"Yes, it is. First time traveling together as a group," Mejia said.

According to AAA, 39.2 million will have traveled 40 miles or more over the next few days. That's an 8.3% increase from last year. Air travel continues to rebound, up 25% over last year, with levels closing in on pre-pandemic levels.

The roads are also expected to see an increase of more than 160% over normal traffic volumes during peak hours.

"It's really something. Despite the gasoline prices that are over $5 a gallon in New York City, we're seeing so many people taking a trip from our region," said AAA spokesperson Robert Sinclair.

AAA said Thursday was by-far the busiest getaway day for the New York region, with traffic peaking as early as 3:15 p.m. Roads are expected to see an increase of more than 160% over normal traffic volumes.

According to AAA's research, both air travel and hotels are going to cost more for travelers this summer. Airfares are up 6% compared to last year, and hotel prices have risen 42%.

One bright spot is daily car rentals are down 16% over the past year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EDM7x_0fsCi9US00
Busy summer travel season expected, despite soaring gas prices 04:48

AAA says Memorial Day Weekend is always a good predictor of what's to come for summer travel, which is expected to be quite busy. Planning ahead and being flexible is key as many people are overdue for a vacation following the pandemic.

"Get here early, check your flights, have the apps to the airlines, make sure you check it before you leave, have patience and get to your destination safely," said Tara Nicholson of Queens.

And, of course, it's always a good idea to get to the airport an hour and half to two hours prior to your scheduled flight.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Above normal hurricane season predicted on Long Island

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Hurricane season officially begins Wednesday. It could rival that of 2021, which ushered in a record-breaking 21 named tropical storms. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports the American Red Cross hunkered down in Long Beach preaching preparedness to a nervous community. The Thomas family of Westbury came to the boardwalk in Long Beach to learn more about hurricane season. "We've had such devastating hurricanes, I think it's time that people know exactly what to do," homeowner Allan Thomas said. The Red Cross is holding informational sessions, with warnings that storms are intensifying, and hovering, which is blamed on a warming climate. "The disasters that...
LONG BEACH, NY
CBS New York

People make best of wet start to Memorial Day weekend in Coney Island

NEW YORK -- Memorial Day weekend weather has been a mixed bag. CBS2's Dave Carlin has more on how beachgoers adapted to a Saturday with some sunshine and plenty of rain.Carlin visited the rain-slicked Coney Island boardwalk in the afternoon, but the beginning part of the day was nice.It was a morning spent braving waves, zooming around Luna Park, and playing games."Fist time for me at Coney Island, actually. First time for the kids. Super excited to spend the day with the family," Midtown resident Ateet Achrekar said."We thought we'd come out and check it out," Sonal Achrekar added.Up to...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Lifeguards back on duty to kick off beach season this weekend

NEW YORK -- A celebration will be held Friday in Queens to kick off New York City's beach season this weekend.The event is set for 11 a.m. in Far Rockaway on the boardwalk at Beach 17th Street. Starting Saturday, lifeguards will be on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all eight city public beaches. Beach season will end Sept. 12. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers view second straight Manhattanhenge sunset

NEW YORK - New Yorkers were able to catch a stunning sunset for the second night in a row Monday thanks to the phenomenon dubbed "Manhattanhenge."The name is a nod to Stonehenge.The event occurs when the sun aligns with the Manhattan grid on certain streets.It only happens four days a year.If you missed it on Sunday and Monday, don't worry. You'll have another chance in July.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
East Elmhurst, NY
Queens, NY
Lifestyle
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
CBS New York

Crowds expected at Jones Beach for Bethpage Air Show

JONES BEACH, N.Y. -- Big crowds are expected to gather for the annual Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Saturday, but the weather could be a factor.Friday's scheduled practice was canceled due to poor conditions.The elite U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline this year's show for the first time in three years.The air show will be at full capacity, with as many as 300,000 people in attendance. Officials are promising a safe and secure event. "The toll plazas leading into Jones Beach were eliminated years ago. So you go right to the parking field. If you monitor the park app and the Bethpage Air Show app, you'll see what parking fields are open and you just go to those parking fields and there are minimum delays," said New York State Parks Regional Director George Gorman. "It's a great day for us to honor our veterans, honor our military and honor those who have fallen in service to their country."There is another show on Sunday morning.
BETHPAGE, NY
CBS New York

TSA worker shot to death in Brooklyn while on phone with sister

NEW YORK -- It was a violent Memorial Day weekend. More than a dozen people were shot, some fatally. In Brooklyn, a TSA employee was among the victims. He was on the phone with his sister when he was killed, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Monday. "He's like, 'I'm on my way, I'm walking like a mad man,'" Pashona Davy said, "and before I can say to him, 'Why did you say that phrase,' I heard three to four shots on the phone with him, and after that it was a pause."Davy recounted the last, heartbreaking exchange she had with her brother, Donovan...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

At Memorial Day parade in Freeport, "what it means to serve and protect" is on display

FREEPORT, N.Y. - One of Long Island's largest Memorial Day parades celebrating servicemen and women takes place in Freeport. As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports, the John W. Dodd school marching band kicked off the parade down Merrick Avenue, supported by an energized cheering squad. "Our cousin is leading the color guard in this parade, so we're very happy for her," one person said. Twins Nicholas and Alexander, 7, also came to watch someone very special: Their father. "Favorite part is my dad in the parade, and watching the band, watching cars, watching the police officers pass by," they told Duddridge. "My husband is a Freeport...
FREEPORT, NY
CBS New York

Funeral today for subway shooting victim Daniel Enriquez

NEW YORK -- A funeral service will take place Tuesday in Brooklyn for Daniel Enriquez, the man shot to death on a Q train earlier this month. The 48-year-old worked for Goldman Sachs and lived in Park Slope. He was killed on May 22 in an apparent random attack on the subway, as he was heading into Manhattan for brunch. The funeral is set for 9:30 a.m. at the Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church on Marcy Avenue in Williamsburg. 
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Traveler#Take To The Skies#Aaa#Cbs2#Covid
CBS New York

Despite seasonal hiring challenges, business owners have high hopes on the Jersey Shore

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. - New York City and New Jersey beaches open this weekend for the unofficial start of summer. CBS2's Leah Mishkin went to Seaside Heights to see how businesses along the shore are gearing up for the holiday weekend. Last year shore towns were struggling to find seasonal employees and that impacted some of their bottom lines because they had to shorten their days.The owner of Kohr's Original Custard Stores Gregory Kohr says hiring for this summer has been better, but it's still a challenge."It's everybody that I talk to. Everyone is having a problem. I don't know really what...
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
CBS New York

More outdoor dining sheds pulled to accommodate Ninth Avenue repairs

NEW YORK -- More sidewalk dining sheds get pulled in Hell's Kitchen to accommodate a big repair project on Ninth Avenue.It comes just a few weeks after a federal restaurant bailout plan died in Congress, CBS2's Dave Carlin reported Friday.Construction workers dig into Ninth Avenue along the West 50s to fix water mains and sidewalks. It's a big job that meant taking out roadway dining structures up and down the avenue on May 1. Restaurant owners thought they had done their part, but now they learn there's more. Several dozen eateries must remove additional structures - this time on side streets - and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nassau debuts county-wide moment of silence to commemorate the fallen

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. - Memorial Day is being observed Monday across our area with neighborhood parades and services. In Nassau County, there's a new way to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, county officials are hoping the idea of a unified moment of silence catches on. An American tradition, reflecting gratitude and remembrance. "Because I love America. I love our country, our people, our veterans, our soldiers," said Laura Shortmeyer of Farmingdale. Memorial Day parades across the nation and on Long Island with waving flags, military honors and solemn reflection. "I think its important that we all celebrate America and...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

NYC schools' Gifted and Talented applications open

NEW YORK -- Applications are now open for New York City public schools' Gifted and Talented program. Interested families can begin the application process starting Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks recently announced the kindergarten and third grade Gifted and Talented Programs were expanded to include every district in the city. The expansion includes an additional 100 kindergarten seats and, for the first time, 1,000 third grade seats. CLICK HERE for more information.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CBS New York

CBS2's John Dias flies along with U.S. Navy Blue Angels

NEW YORK -- The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will take flight at the annual Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach this weekend. It will be their first performance there in four years, so the pilots are ready. So was CBS2's John Dias, who took off with the famed flight demonstration squadron to give viewers a closer look at what it looks like from above.During a briefing, Dias was told there are around 332 million people in the United States, but on this day only two civilians would be permitted to enter what was, literally, rarified air.And, somehow, Dias got...
BETHPAGE, NY
CBS New York

Yonkers' long-standing Memorial Day tradition returns

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Yonkers veterans marched up McLean Avenue on Memorial Day for the first time after a two-year pandemic pause Monday.They continued a long-standing tradition of honoring our fallen heroes at a remembrance ceremony and parade, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported. "That goes back to 1868 when General Logan, from the Union obviously, designated May 30th as Decoration Day," said Marine Corps veteran Bill Regan."As long as there's one person here, then we're continuing the tradition of making sure that we don't forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice," Mayor Mike Spano said. "This is a day for reflection and honoring the fallen heroes...
CBS New York

N.J. Gold Star families attend Memorial Day service at Holy Cross cemetery

NORTH ARLINGTON, N.J. - After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, Catholic cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark resumed traditional Memorial Day Mass on Monday. Their goal is to help offer solace to families of fallen servicemen and women, CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported. On a sunny day, inside a tent at Holy Cross cemetery, a group of people came together to pray. "It's a day to honor those who died while serving in the armed forces and to recognize and show appreciation for our veterans and active duty members of our military," said Andrew Schafer, executive director of Catholic Cemeteries of the...
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
CBS New York

Man on motorized bike struck and killed by MTA bus in Queens

NEW YORK -- A man was killed after being hit by an MTA bus in the Laurelton section of Queens on Saturday morning.Police said it happened at about 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of 128th Avenue and 238th Street.Police said the bus was traveling southbound when it hit a man riding a motorized bike heading eastbound. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, police said.The driver stayed at the scene, but has been pulled out of service as the investigation continues.MTA officials called the collision a "tragic accident" and are cooperating with police.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for thunderstorms Friday

NEW YORK -- It's a Red Alert day with strong and potentially severe thunderstorms headed our way Friday afternoon through night.The storms are capable of producing downpours, damaging winds, hail and even an isolated tornado. The greatest risk, overall, will be west of the city. Fog and clouds will give way to rain mid-to-late afternoon, with the busiest period around 3 to 4 p.m. in the west until about 8 p.m. east of the city. CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FORECASTThe storms could impact holiday travel on the roads and at airports. Expect leftover showers overnight and into Saturday. Sunday looks better, with mostly sun and and highs closer to 80. Then, Memorial Day is shaping up to be the best of the bunch. Stick with CBS2 to stay up to date on the First Alert Weather forecast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Ruth Whitfield, oldest person killed in Buffalo mass shooting, laid to rest

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke at the funeral service for Ruth Whitfield, the final victim of the Buffalo mass shooting to be laid to rest, on Saturday. Whitfield, 86, was the oldest person killed in the racially-motivated attack at a Tops supermarket on May 14. Adams, adding his name to those calling for action, said gun violence is devastating communities across America. "There is a loud chorus across our country that is saying enough is enough, and we want to mobilize this country to move in a direction that our babies should not be shot while in school,...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS New York

Rangers fans set their sights on Eastern Conference Finals

NEW YORK -- The New York Rangers' season is still alive after winning Game 7 of their second round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes.The Blueshirts now advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they will play the Tampa Bay Lightning. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook caught up with fans for their reaction. "It's a great thing. New York all day. Go Rangers!" one fan cheered. Between the weather and the excitement for the Rangers, things are heating up at Madison Square Garden. "I think it's pretty awesome. It's been a while, and it's awesome they came back from 3-1 in the last set," fan Mitch...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Artist Danielle Mastrion's gives detailed tour of her new "Welcome to Coney Island" mural

NEW YORK - Just in time for the busy summer season, the Alliance for Coney Island is excited to have a new welcome sign celebration Coney Island's past, and its present. The sign is a 150-foot long mural, painted by Danielle Mastrion. She's an accomplished muralist whose work is in all five boroughs, and beyond. CBS2's Dana Tyler spoke with the proud Brooklynite as she finished her latest project. The Alliance for Coney Island will celebrate the completion of Mastrion's "Welcome to Coney Island" mural with a ribbon cutting on Stillwell Avenue at 11 a.m. on June 2"I grew up in Sheepshead Bay...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
91K+
Followers
22K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy