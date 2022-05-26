Latest News

The Reno Police Department (RPD) is proud to announce the newest four-legged member of its department, Winter. A Golden Retriever, Labrador mix, she is an expertly trained facility dog who performs more than 40 commands. Winter was provided free of charge through the national nonprofit organization, Canine Companions®.

Winter's handler is RPD Lieutenant Michael Browett.

“Winter comes to work every day with a very specific purpose,” Lt. Browett said. “She is a professionally trained working dog who is, through a variety of trained commands, used to help calm and comfort crime victims of all ages, witnesses and anyone who may otherwise be apprehensive, uncomfortable, anxious or nervous while interacting with law enforcement. Winter will help lay the foundation in our state for the use of facility dogs in law enforcement and hopefully in the criminal justice system as a whole.”

“The overall reaction of staff has been one of extreme support for a facility dog placement,” Reno Police Chief Jason Soto said. “RPD believes this program will have countless benefits for victims of crime, the community at large and for staff themselves.”

“We are thrilled to provide Facility Dog Winter, free of charge, to work with the Reno Police Department,” Canine Companions CEO Paige Mazzoni said. “This is the first Canine Companions facility dog working in a criminal justice setting in Nevada, and we look forward to the incredible work she will do.”

The RPD facility dog program will serve victims of crime who have suffered from traumatic stress resulting from the original crime and the ongoing criminal justice system process. The facility dog and handler frequently interact with victims of crime and assist other personnel and organizations with a victim-centered, trauma-informed investigative approach and prosecution. This approach will help to reduce such things as victim anxiety, debilitating stress, and fear of testifying.

Providing these services to young child victims is of particular importance to the program. Utilizing a Canine Companions facility dog to help child victims feel more comfortable during the criminal justice process yields better interview results, stronger statements, and therefore stronger cases while helping to minimize the traumatic effects of the investigative process. These same results can hold true with adult victims as well. Research has demonstrated that facility dogs can play a major role in helping to reduce secondary trauma victims face while interacting with the criminal justice system.

Winter is the first Canine Companions facility dog partnered with a law enforcement agency in the State of Nevada, and RPD hopes this program will serve as a positive example for other agencies and organizations in the state.