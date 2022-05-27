Clemson softball vs. Oklahoma State: Live score updates from super regional

Clemson softball's remarkable rise as a third-year program will end in the super regionals of the NCAA tournament unless the Tigers can pull off back-to-back wins against No. 7 seed Oklahoma State.

To force a third game in the best-of-three series against Oklahoma State (45-12), 10th-seeded Clemson will have to win Friday (9 p.m., ESPN2) at Cowgirl Stadium. Valerie Cagle (16-8, 1.96 ERA) will start in the circle.

The Tigers (42-16), after winning three straight shutouts in their home regional during the opening round, were blanked, 2-0, Thursday night by Oklahoma State pitcher Kelly Maxwell as she struck out 13 and allowed two hits.

If Clemson can advance past its first appearance in a super regional, there is a berth waiting in the eight-team Women's College World Series beginning June 2 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

