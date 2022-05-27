ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson softball vs. Oklahoma State: Live score updates from super regional

By Todd Shanesy, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qDTDF_0fsCi2JN00

Clemson softball's remarkable rise as a third-year program will end in the super regionals of the NCAA tournament unless the Tigers can pull off back-to-back wins against No. 7 seed Oklahoma State.

To force a third game in the best-of-three series against Oklahoma State (45-12), 10th-seeded Clemson will have to win Friday (9 p.m., ESPN2) at Cowgirl Stadium. Valerie Cagle (16-8, 1.96 ERA) will start in the circle.

The Tigers (42-16), after winning three straight shutouts in their home regional during the opening round, were blanked, 2-0, Thursday night by Oklahoma State pitcher Kelly Maxwell as she struck out 13 and allowed two hits.

If Clemson can advance past its first appearance in a super regional, there is a berth waiting in the eight-team Women's College World Series beginning June 2 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

More: Valerie Cagle: 3 things to know about the Clemson softball pitcher

More: Sam Russ: 3 things to know about Clemson's speedy grad transfer

Todd Shanesy is a 30-year veteran of the Spartanburg Herald-Journal now focusing on Clemson athletics for the USA Today network.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson softball vs. Oklahoma State: Live score updates from super regional

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Wofford left out of NCAA Baseball Tourney field

Regular season Southern Conference champion Wofford, which won a program-high 42 games and had an RPI of 35, was among the “first four out” by the NCAA Baseball Tournament Selection Committee when the field was announced Monday afternoon. The Terriers needed just one win Sunday against UNCG to claim its first SoCon Tourney title since […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

Wofford coach emotional as team snubbed from NCAA Tourney

Wofford coach emotional as team snubbed from NCAA …. Crash kills woman’s husband and sons in Spartanburg …. Upstate game shop trains new Dungeons & Dragons layers. North Greenville Czech player gets surprise visit …. Greenville Co. NAACP sheds light on gun violence, …. Farmers market vouchers for SC...
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

Sapakoff: Dawn Staley talks Dabo Swinney, and Dabo's thoughts on Dawn

“Oh, I’d love to meet her,” Dabo Swinney said when asked about Dawn Staley. “She’s amazing.”. They have mutual friends. “A former teammate at Virginia used to work at Clemson,” Staley said. “She gave me a basketball autographed by Dabo that’s in my office. Everybody kind of gives me a hard time about it. But if you win, you win.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
City
Greenville, SC
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Clemson, SC
State
Oklahoma State
FOX Carolina

Greenville County graduations may create traffic delays downtown

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High school seniors are graduating across Greenville County Schools and their ceremonies will likely create traffic delays downtown. Drivers should expect to see delays during rush hour this week as 14 Greenville County High Schools and Greenville Early college graduate their seniors at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, which is right off of I-385, and Furman University, off of Highway 25.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Abandoned buildings in Spartanburg County the focus of Wofford study

SPARTANBURG COUNTY — Within a block of Wilbur Foster's home at Seminole Drive sit four abandoned houses, a sight that has become commonplace in the community 3 miles northwest of downtown Spartanburg. Foster, like other residents in Una, is frustrated with blight in neighborhoods caused by abandoned and condemned...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers
WSPA 7News

South Fant School shutting down amid opposition

ANDERSON, S.C.-South Fant School of Early Education’s long legacy of serving at-risk students is coming to an end as a new mission emerges. Earlier this year, Anderson School District 5 Superintendent Tom Wilson told staff at South Fant, this would be the last year as a pre-school for at-risk children. “South Fant is going to […]
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Dog Tag Found in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greg Butler made an interesting discovery in his front yard, a military dog tag. Butler lives off Belton Highway. He tells FOX Carolina, that while he was raking mulch, he came across what he initially thought was a coin or scrap of metal. Not thinking much of it, he put it in his pocket and continued working.
BELTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
accesswdun.com

Wreck in Stephens County claims life of Toccoa man

A North Carolina man is charged in Monday’s fatal wreck at Jeanette Jamieson Intersection near Toccoa. Richard D. Cabe, 61, of Bryson City, is charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to obey a traffic signal, according to Georgia State Patrol Post 7 Toccoa. Jake M. Boyd, 40, of...
TOCCOA, GA
WSPA 7News

Georgia man dies in crash in Oconee Co.

Editor’s Note: The age of the victim has been changed to reflect the correct age. OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Saturday morning in Walhalla. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:05 a.m. on South Highway 11. According to troopers, a 2016 pickup truck was traveling […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Clinton High School confers diplomas at 2022 commencement

A Class of nearly 170 became Clinton High School Red Devil Alumni Friday morning in Commencement ceremonies in the main gym. Class Valedictorian Joseph Louis “Joey” Ardelt delivered the Commencement Address, a combination of remembrances and inspiration for his classmates. Peregin Issac Darden is the Salutatorian. Campbell Atkinson, senior class president, and Anna Watson, student body president, presented The Pledge of Allegiance and the Invocation. CHS Principal Dr. Martha Brothers reflected on what she will miss about not having the Class of 2022 around in the future.
CLINTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Senator Mia McLeod Releases Statement on Gun Violence

Senator Mia McLeod (right), Democratic Candidate for Governor, today released the following statement regarding gun violence:. “Earlier this week, I was heartbroken to learn that senseless acts of gun violence resulted in the deaths of four more young people in South Carolina—this time in Newberry. Around the same time, a young woman’s life was cut short in Laurens County by a Sheriff’s Deputy and we still don’t know why. Many of us were already reeling from the May 17 mass shooting at Tops Grocery Store in Buffalo, NY, where another “Dylann Roof,” armed with the same race-based hate, shot and killed 10 innocent people and injured 3 others. But, at least New York has a law against hate crimes. My senate colleagues’ refusal to even debate the hate crimes bill that bears Sen. Clementa Pinckney’s name proves that racism is still alive and well inside and outside of the SC State House.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Teen dies following shooting at Spartanburg party

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died after a shooting at a party outside of a Spartanburg residence Monday night, the Spartanburg County Coroner said. According to the coroner’s office, the shooting happened on Collins Avenue in Spartanburg around 10 p.m. 18-year-old Christopher Tyrone Tyshun Petty, of Spartanburg,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Former student arrested with gun at TL Hanna High School

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District 5 said a teenager was arrested Friday after bringing a firearm onto school property. Around 1 p.m., the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a former student was at TL Hanna High School. Deputies said someone noticed the teen concealing a weapon in his waistband.
Greenville News

Greenville News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy