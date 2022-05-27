ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt baseball vs. Kentucky in 2022 SEC Tournament elimination game: Live score updates

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

HOOVER, Ala. — Vanderbilt baseball fell to the losers bracket of the SEC Tournament with a 10-1 loss to top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Tennessee on Thursday. On Friday, the eight-seeded Commodores (36-20) will face Kentucky (31-24) in an elimination game.

Kentucky became the first No. 12 seed to ever win a game in the SEC Tournament by defeating Auburn on Tuesday.

The game is slated to begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of Arkansas-Florida (approximately 1 p.m. CT) and will be televised on SEC Network. The winner of the game will advance to Saturday, where it will play the loser of the winners bracket game between Tennessee and LSU, while the loser will be eliminated.

Since the SEC Tournament expanded to 12 teams, a team that played in Tuesday's first round has never won the tournament. Vanderbilt last won the SEC Tournament in 2019.

Vanderbilt and Kentucky played earlier this season in Lexington. The Commodores won two of three games.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson .

