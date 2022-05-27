ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Obi-Wan Kenobi's gift for [spoiler] is a nostalgic callback to A New Hope

By Amy West
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

Disney Plus has finally aired the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Star Wars fans are already getting misty-eyed over the sweet callbacks to earlier titles in the franchise.

One particular moment that touched viewers in the premiere was when the titular Jedi, once again played by Ewan McGregor , leaves a toy starship for Luke Skywalker outside the youngster's home. The gesture backfires, though, when Uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton) finds the miniature T-16 Skyhopper, gives it back to Obi-Wan, and orders him to leave his family alone.

Obi-Wan then suggests that he should teach the youngster a thing or two. "Like you trained his father?" Owen replies, referencing Obi-Wan's complicated history with Anakin Skywalker, later called Darth Vader.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their reactions to the scenes, and how it draws reference to a shot of Mark Hamill's Luke playing with a in Star Wars: A New Hope. As you can imagine, there were lots of crying face emojis...

"GUYS I'M NOT OK I'M NEVER GONNA BE OK THE FACT THAT OBI-WAN WAS THE ONE WHO GAVE THIS TOY TO LUKE I... I need to lay down," one person gushed .

"I will never mentally recover from Obi-Wan trying to give Luke a toy and Owen throwing it back at him," said another , as a third tweeted : "OBI-WAN SAVING UP TO BUY LUKE A LITTLE TOY STARSHIP?!??! TEARS STARTED FALLING FROM MY EYES HE CARES ABOUT HIM SO MUCH."

See more See more
See more

Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow previously told Total Film that she took inspiration for the show from "gritty, poetic westerns", such as The Assassination of Jesse James and The Proposition. She revealed that her love of Akira Kurosawa movies influenced the TV series, too.

"There's such a strong correlation for me between the Jedi and the Ronin – particularly in this period where all the Jedi are being hunted. I was really looking at what you do if you're the last samurai," she explained. "You're more than just a warrior. There's also an ethical code that goes along with it, in a world that's vastly changed. That really had a pretty big effect on what we were trying to do."

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are available to stream on Disney Plus now. While we wait for the third, why not check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else coming soon from the galaxy far, far away.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

The Bad Batch season 2 trailer features Palpatine, a Wookiee Jedi, and Commander Cody

The Bad Batch season 2 trailer has premiered at Star Wars Celebration – and it features some major returning characters. The clip, which you can watch above, sees Emperor Palpatine in the Senate, as well as the reveal that the Wookiee Jedi Gungi, introduced in The Clone Wars, survived Order 66. Commander Cody also makes a brief appearance, though whether he'll be a friend or foe to the Bad Batch remains to be seen.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

Obi-Wan Kenobi breaks Disney Plus streaming record

The new Star Wars series has beaten The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for biggest premiere weekend. Obi-Wan Kenobi had a record-breaking premiere – and we're not surprised. According to the official Star Wars Twitter account, the new series is now the most-watched Disney Plus Original series premiere to date, based on hours streamed in an opening weekend. Though numbers have not been released, the series beats Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier which previously broke the record in 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akira Kurosawa
Person
Jesse James
Person
Joel Edgerton
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Mark Hamill
GamesRadar

Netflix unveils new trailer for horror series from the creators of Dark

Netflix has finally unveiled a second teaser trailer for 1899, a new mystery-horror series from the creators of Dark. The 8-episode series takes place in the year 1899, when a migrant steamship leaves London and heads west to leave the old continent. The passengers are a mixed bag of European origins, united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. Their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea. What they find on board ends up turning their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Hope#Disney World#Callback#Spoiler#Disney Plus#Skyhopper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
GamesRadar

New on Netflix in June 2022: All the new movies and shows

Summer is nearly here, and Netflix is showing no sign of slowing down its releases as the year progresses. June is shaping up to be a good month for movies, for one thing. There's the Adam Sandler-led sports drama Hustle, the actor's first movie role since 2020's Hubie Halloween, while Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller star in sci-fi thriller Spiderhead. Plus, Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart front the action comedy The Man From Toronto – and that's just the Netflix Originals.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy