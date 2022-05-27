ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

World Cup play-off final to be free to view in UK

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vYuBn_0fsCh2HA00

A decisive World Cup qualifier that could pit Scotland against Wales will be free to view in the UK.

The World Cup play-off final is due to take place on June 5, with Wales having already booked their place in the clash.

Scotland will advance if they beat Ukraine at Hampden on Wednesday, which would put both of the UK nations one win away from the tournament in Qatar later this year.

As well as being shown live on Sky Sports, regional broadcasters STV and S4C will show the game in Scotland and Wales respectively, while ITV will show it in England..

The Ukraine clash will not be broadcast for free.

Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht said: “Next Sunday’s game is a huge fixture for Wales and Scotland supporters, and for football fans throughout the UK and Ireland.

“We are thrilled to make a game of such national sporting significance available to the widest possible audience, thanks to our partnership with ITV, S4C and STV.”

Speaking to the Scottish Affairs Committee last year, STV chief executive Simon Pitts said the channel was pursuing deals with sports channels to broadcast crunch ties simultaneously.

Responding to Friday’s announcement, the channel’s managing director Bobby Hain said: “After initiating discussions with Sky Sports and working closely with them to secure an agreement, we’re delighted that this potentially historic moment in Scottish international football will be available for everyone to watch for free on STV.

“There is of course a decisive fixture to come before then, but regardless of the result, it’s hugely exciting to have international football returning to STV next Sunday.”

S4C chief executive Sian Doyle said: “The play-off final is one of the biggest games in the recent history of the Welsh football team and one the whole nation will be watching with tremendous excitement.

“S4C is here to provide a service to the people of Wales and we are proud to be a part of the Red Wall.

“We will be turning our channel red to show our support for the team and we will be behind them all the way. We hope Wales supporters will join us and enjoy our coverage. Yma o Hyd.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Camilla crowns volunteers Platinum Champions in Jubilee awards

The Duchess of Cornwall has crowned nearly 500 volunteers “Platinum Champions”, calling them “the backbone of our country”. Camilla headed a star-studded judging panel which included Alex Jones, Felicity Kendal, Gethin Jones, Myleene Klass, Ade Adepitan, Tom Read Wilson and Gyles Brandreth to select the nation’s most outstanding volunteers to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Uk#England#Sky Sports#Stv#S4c#Itv#Scottish
newschain

The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations day by day

As the nation gears up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, here is how the festivities will unfold as the UK pays tribute to its longest-reigning monarch. The official programme begins with the Trooping the Colour military spectacle. More than 1,500 officers and soldiers and 350 horses from the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the site where a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal. All the bodies were flown to Kathmandu and taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where doctors are performing post-mortem examinations, Tara Air said in a statement. The bodies will be handed...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Bradford named UK City of Culture 2025

Bradford has been named the UK City of Culture 2025. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries made the announcement live on BBC’s The One Show. Bradford won over fellow finalists County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough. The shortlist was compiled from a record group of 20 that had initially registered...
POLITICS
newschain

Migrants notified of removal to Rwanda as first flight is set for June 14

The Home Office has begun formally notifying migrants of their removal to Rwanda, with the first deportation flight expected to depart in two weeks. The Government described the move as the “final administrative step” in its partnership with the east African nation, whereby people who are deemed to have entered the UK illegally will be encouraged to rebuild their lives thousands of miles away.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Chris Gunter ready for Robert Lewandowski challenge

Chris Gunter remains unfazed by the prospect of marking Robert Lewandowski despite currently being without a club. Gunter is set to lead Wales in their Nations League opener in Poland on Wednesday and win his 108th cap. The 32-year-old will be tasked with marking Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski, scorer of...
SPORTS
newschain

Alexei Navalny says he faces new criminal charges in Russia

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has said he is facing new criminal accusations that could extend his current nine-year prison term. Mr Navalny said on Instagram that an investigator visited him in prison to say the authorities had opened a new investigation against him on charges of “creating an extremist group to fan hatred against officials and oligarchs” and trying to stage unsanctioned rallies.
EUROPE
newschain

Thousands of tickets still on sale for England’s first Test against NZ at Lord’s

Thousands of tickets remain on sale for England’s first Test of the summer, with empty seats expected as Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum attempt to kickstart a new era. With 48 hours to go before the start of the clash against World Test Champions New Zealand, seats were still widely available, with over 16,000 spaces over the first four days at the home of cricket.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy