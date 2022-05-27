ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oshkosh school board approves long-term lease on little-used park, teeing up debate on what to put there

oshkoshexaminer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oshkosh school board voted Wednesday to enter into a long-term lease for East Hall Fields, a...

oshkoshexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Student threat triggers lockdowns in Slinger

A large recreation expansion project in Stoughton is causing concern for farmers who use nearby land for their annual fair. Thousands share a meal together at Green Co. Breakfast on the Farm. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Over 4,000 community members gathered at Sunset Ridge Dairy Saturday morning for the...
SLINGER, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Oshkosh School Board
CBS 58

Wisconsin Army Reserve unit prepares to deploy to the Middle East

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Memorial Day is a time to honor fallen soldiers, but some Army Reserve soldiers from Wisconsin are preparing to deploy overseas. Over the weekend the 395th Ordnance Company said their farewells in Appleton. "As it got closer, you know, the emotions started coming a little bit...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Outdoor Wheelchair Now Available in Manitowoc County

People with a love of the outdoors but who have mobility issues can now reserve an outdoor wheelchair in Manitowoc County. Mishicot resident, Roger Vander Logt, is a volunteer for Access Ability Wisconsin. Vander Logt is assisting in the coordination of checking out this specialized equipment and by doing so...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Best of America’: Waupun student named U.S. Presidential Scholar, 1 of 161 students across nation to receive recognition

(WFRV) – Four Wisconsin students, including one from northeastern Wisconsin, were among 161 high school seniors across the nation named U.S. Presidential Scholars. According to the U.S. Department of Education, each year select students are recognized based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, community service, and leadership.
WAUPUN, WI
Urban Milwaukee

The State Of Politics: Vos Doing Doors, Faces Challenger

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he is spending 20 or more hours a week “doing doors,” listening to Racine County residents in the 63rd Assembly District that he has represented since 2005. The longest-serving Assembly speaker in Wisconsin history, and the Republican who led the fight for his party’s conservative priorities for the last 10 years, Vos is focusing on retail politics because he faces an Aug. 9 primary challenge from first-time challenger Adam Steen.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Kiel community organizes its own Memorial Day weekend event, defying threats

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kiel community is reeling from this week full of threats. As we reported Thursday, the city decided to cancel its Memorial Day parade as a precaution as threats against the school district expanded to threaten other places and individuals in the community. But the community...
KIEL, WI
generalaviationnews.com

2022 AirVenture Oshkosh Notice released

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — There are several FAA-approved changes in the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022 Notice — the new name for the Oshkosh NOTAM. The Notice features arrival and departure procedures for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s 69th fly-in convention on July 25-31 at Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) in Oshkosh.
OSHKOSH, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Sheboygan Police: Search Resumes Tuesday Morning For Individual Who Jumped Into Lake Michigan Late Monday Night

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Dive teams are expected back out along Lake Michigan this morning after reports of a 26 year old who jumped in near DeLand park last night and never resurfaced. Sheboygan Police, the County Dive Team, A Helicopter, and the Drone Team working through the night trying to locate the individual. The search was called off around 3:30 this morning, and crews are expected back out around 8am to resume the search.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Hunter D. Vanroekel, 22, Manitowoc, possession of THC (2nd) on 4/19/19, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) AODA assessment and follow through; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Thirty (30) days jail, imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample. Court finds that defendant will benefit and society will not be harmed by expungement of record upon successful completion of probation, no dirty urine screens, no further law violations, ordinances and perform 20 hours of community service work.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

North Carolina group aids in search for Juneau County bear

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search party to find an injured Juneau County black bear is getting bigger. A North Carolina-based group dedicated to helping save bears and bring awareness to the dangers of bear traps has joined in the search for the bear who was most recently sighted by a couple in Juneau County.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

De Pere School Removes Student from Campus Following ‘Credible’ Threat

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A De Pere school said it removed one of its students from campus after making a credible threat toward several other students. Administrators of Foxview Intermediate School say an individual first reported it and the police were quickly involved. Officials say they made precautionary...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Mounting what will be a vigorous defense’: Advocate-Aurora responds to lawsuit over high prices

(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s biggest hospital system is facing a lawsuit regarding its alleged monopolization, anticompetitive methods and high prices. The class-action lawsuit was filed by Uriel Pharmacy which is a business located in East Troy, Wisconsin. Uriel has a self-funded health plan for its employees and has paid Advocate Aurora Health (AAH) for healthcare at the negotiated rates by Cigna.
EAST TROY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy