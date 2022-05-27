ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Anonymous threat closes Mehlville High School on last day of school

By Monica Ryan, Ala Errebhi
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bhebe_0fsCfcH100

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Mehlville High School’s campus is closed Friday due to an anonymous threat.

The Mehlville School District sent an email to parents Friday morning saying, “a student reported that they had received an anonymous threat that could impact the safety of Mehlville High School.” The district said they immediately contacted St. Louis County Police.

Police started an investigation Thursday into the threat. The investigation was still active Friday morning. Suspects have not yet been identified.

Top story: DMV workers accused of making illegal license plate deals in St. Louis County

Friday, May 27 is the last day of the school year.

“Teachers will communicate information to students about joining virtual class this morning. Third block will begin at 8:30 a.m. and seventh block will begin at 10:05 a.m.,” the district said.

They thanked all members of the Mehlville High School community for their cooperation and understanding.

Below is the full note to Mehlville High School staff and families.

Dear MHS staff and families,

Yesterday after school, a student reported that they had received an anonymous threat that could impact the safety of Mehlville High School. We immediately contacted St. Louis County Police.

Police started an investigation yesterday, and this investigation continued through the night. That investigation remains active this morning. No suspects have been identified.

Out of an abundance of caution, the decision has been made to close campus to students for the last day of the year. Teachers will communicate information to students about joining virtual class this morning. Third block will begin at 8:30 a.m. and seventh block will begin at 10:05 a.m.

Thank you for your understanding as we work to ensure the safety of students, staff and campus.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jason Landherr
Principal
Mehlville High School

Dr. Jeff Bresler
Assistant Superintendent, Supervision of Schools
Mehlville School District

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

St. Louis’ new recycling plan starts today

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis’ plan to clean up its image when it comes to recycling starts Tuesday. That plan includes the return of the city’s recycling program and a crackdown on illegal dumpers. The city also wants to be strategic with its trash pick-up.   City of St. Louis Operations Manager […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Saint Louis County, MO
Education
County
Saint Louis County, MO
State
Missouri State
FOX2Now

Illinois man dies in three-car crash in Missouri

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – An Illinois man died after a three-car crash early Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Jarrett Sarver, 22, as the victim. Next of kin have been notified. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Route 21 at Purcell Drive in Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
ksmu.org

Some rural Missouri schools have been arming teachers for years

Some schools in south-central Missouri have created their own measures to stop a mass shooter: arming teachers. The move is not without controversy—but these extremely rural communities say it was their best option for safety. For many schools, the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, which killed 26 people,...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#St#Mehlville High School#Dmv#Mhs
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, May 30th, 2022

A 25-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested by Centralia Police on an outstanding St. Clair County warrant. Ashlyn Armer of Dee Ann Drive later posted $300 bond and was released from the St. Clair County Jail. 32-year-old Kylie Pearce of Kokomo, Indiana was given a notice to appear after being...
CENTRALIA, IL
FOX2Now

11 deadly crashes, drowning, capsized boat in Missouri over Memorial Day weekend

MISSOURI – Eleven people died in crashes on Missouri highways and one person drowned over Memorial Day weekend, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Eleven people died in eleven crashes between Friday, May 27 and Monday, May 30. The victims ranged from 26 to 72 years old. Some of the crashes happened in counties just outside the St. Louis region, including St. Francois and Franklin counties.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
FOX 2

St. Louis County woman loses 90 lbs in 18 months

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A south St. Louis County woman fought her battle with hypothyroidism, lost 90 pounds, and ran the GO! St. Louis Half Marathon all within a year and a half. Teri Pletka, 43, started to regain control of her health on January 1, 2021, when she was at 300 pounds. Prior […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Multi-car crash in St. Louis leaves 1 person dead

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in St. Louis early Monday morning. The multi-car crash happened at around 3:11 a.m. in the area of Kingshighway Boulevard and Arsenal Street. One person died in the crash, according to a report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy