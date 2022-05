NEW YORK (PIX11)— Blast the air conditioner because it’s going to be a scorcher Tuesday in the New York and New Jersey area. High pressure will bring unseasonably hot air into the region, jeopardizing several records. There will be mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with a high temperature of 95 in the city, and low to mid-90s in the suburbs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO