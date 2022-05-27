ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Newport Daily News

Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for May 27

By Scott Barrett, Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CgHsB_0fsCfDOy00

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, managing editor for The Daily News, and today is May 27, the 147th day of the year — 218 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1937, the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco opened. The 4,200-foot-long suspension bridge came with a price tag of $35 million.

Here & Now

• If you’ve ever driven through Newport during the summertime, there’s little doubt you’ve been stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic. A new pilot program from the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority aims to curb that vehicular congestion.

Starting today, riders can enjoy the free “Hop-On Hop-Off” program on a route that hits some of the city’s most decorated tourist spots.

“We believe that this service … will be an impactful way to get people out of cars and help with the circulation problem,” said Evan Smith, president and CEO of Discover Newport. “This isn’t a one-pill wonder. It’s not going to solve all of our problems, but it is a start.” Find the details in my latest story here.

• In his weekly Spare Change column, Jim Gillis writes about the fire at the Wayfinder Hotel and recalls some of the other devastating blazes he covered over the years during his time as a Daily News reporter. Read his column here.

• After just 81 people voted in the annual Financial Town Referendum in Tiverton last weekend, changes could be coming to the way the town approves its operating budget. Reporter Savana Dunning has the inside scoop.

• Kudos to Pell Elementary School special educator Carla Jewell, who this week was named the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year for Newport Public Schools.

• A role reversal on the COVID-19 front for Newport County, which is now considered in the "high" level while the four other counties in Rhode Island were downgraded to medium. How is that determined? Find out here.

• In topics ranging from Memorial Day, to outdoor dinning on Broadway to school regionalization, check out a week's worth of letters to the editor here.

• Congratulations to Portsmouth High baseball player Mac Dunn, who with more than 5,000 votes was named The Newport Daily News Athlete of the Week for May 16-22.

• Find the latest high school sports standouts in Newport County with the Stars of the Day.

• The Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial opens to the public this morning at 8 a.m. Gov. Dan McKee is scheduled to make an appearance at Fort Adams State Park at 6 p.m.

• The Preservation Society of Newport County's latest exhibition, titled "Anything You Want: A Closer Look at Treasures from Newport’s Gilded Age," opens today in the second-floor galleries of Rosecliff. Learn more here.

• From the inbox: As the tourism season gets into full swing here, a new study has identified the best places for summer jobs. Newport didn't make the list of 182 cities, but funny enough, Warwick ranks No. 6 while Providence comes in at No. 51. Find the full list and the methodology here.

From Four Corners to the Fifth Ward, nobody covers Newport County like The Daily News. Be sure you never miss a thing by becoming a digital subscriber.

Born today

Andre 3000 (rapper), 47

Jack McBrayer (actor), 49

Todd Bridges (actor), 57

Adam Carolla (comedian), 58

Louis Gossett Jr. (actor), 86

Weather report

Low tides: 12:29 a.m., 11:47 a.m.

High tides: 6:28 a.m., 6:53 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:14 a.m. Sunset: 8:10 p.m.

Water temperature: 57.7 degrees.

Municipal meetings

No meetings scheduled

Local obituaries

None new today

Today is ….

National Road Trip Day

National Sunscreen Day

National Hairstylist Mental Health Awareness Day

Blast from the Past

Got a news tip, story idea or just want to drop me a line? Don't be a stranger. Send an email to sbarrett@newportri.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

Roundup of Memorial Day events across Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — There are a number of Memorial Day events being held in Rhode Island on Monday, to remember the brave men and women who served our country. Here’s a list of some of them:. 8 a.m. — The Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial...
POLITICS
ABC6.com

Thousands hit Rhode Island beaches on Memorial Day

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Thousands of Southern New Englanders headed to Rhode Island beaches for a very sunny Memorial Day. ABC 6 News crews saw a long line of cars near a parking lot outside Scarborough State Beach on Monday. The beaches in Narragansett were packed with beachgoers for...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
fallriverreporter.com

List of activities and events taking place in June and July at Heritage State Park

Here is the schedule of events expected to take place at Heritage State Park in June and July, according to Massachusetts DCR. All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memori al Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.
FALL RIVER, MA
mybackyardnews.com

LTE: BRETT SMILEY JUNE 3RD EVENT

As you may have heard, my former boss, Gina Raimondo, is coming to town on June 3rd for an event in support of #TeamSmiley! Former Governor Raimondo led our state through unprecedented and uncharted times as our leader during our COVID-19 response and continues to make us proud. Together, with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#The Daily News#Newport#The Wayfinder Hotel
rinewstoday.com

Big turnout for Rhode Island’s Torch Run Truck Convoy for Special Olympics

Last week nearly fifty trucks from over thirty trucking companies took part in Rhode Island’s first Torch Run Truck Convoy® for Special Olympics. Co-hosted by Special Olympics Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Trucking Association and various municipal and state enforcement agencies, the convoy began at the IGT Headquarters parking lot in West Greenwich led by a police escort, drove up Route 95 to Route 146 through Providence and returned to West Greenwich via Route 95.
PROVIDENCE, RI
i95 ROCK

Take a Spine-Tingling Look Inside the Real ‘Conjuring’ House That Inspired the 2013 Movie

This colonial farmhouse in the town of Burrillville, Rhode Island was the subject of the 2013 hit horror film, The Conjuring, which recently sold for $1.2 million. According to the website history101.com, over a 10-year span, Ed and Lorraine Warren who lived in Monroe, Connecticut made several, unsettling trips to investigate the haunting of this home which was said to be possessed by a deeply disturbed spirit named, Bathsheba.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Newport Mansion doors open once again

Starting Memorial Day weekend, The Preservation Society of Newport County will have more of its properties open than at any time since the autumn of 2019, before the COVID pandemic began. The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms, Rosecliff and Green Animals Topiary Garden are open daily, including holidays, starting Friday,...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
Newport Buzz

Best Memorial Day Weekend Music and Events in Newport, RI

Time for summer 2022. This is what we train for all year, folks. LFG!!!!. Boots on the Ground for Heroes by @OperationStandDown at Fort Adams May 27th – 30th, 2022. ▶ Sunday Event: 5PM – 6PM Patriotic Concert featuring the 88th Army Band, Rhode Island National Guard. Admission is free for all attendees.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Southcoast Health makes changes to COVID testing locations

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Southcoast Health is making changes to its COVID testing locations starting Tuesday. The test collection trailers at south coast’s hospitals closed over the weekend. The provider is transitioning to other locations at patient care centers in Fairhaven, Fall River, New Bedford, and Wareham.
ecori.org

Small R.I. Panel Plays Big Role in Selecting Recreational Bond Projects

PROVIDENCE – Have you ever wondered what happens once recreational bond funds are approved by voters at the ballot box? A little-known state committee plays a big role in deciding which projects receive funding. In mid-May, state officials announced more than $4 million in matching grants for recreational projects...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
WTNH

4 Rhode Island residents die in Thompson crash

THOMPSON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a crash in Thompson that left four people dead Monday night. According to Thompson police, a car was traveling southbound on Quaddick Town Farm Road in Thompson just after 5 p.m. when it attempted to overtake another car traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the car, ran […]
THOMPSON, CT
ABC6.com

Family and friends search for missing Warwick woman

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Friends and family of Charlotte Lester, who disappeared nearly two weeks ago, held a search party on Sunday in hopes of finding answers. Friends said Lester, 44, was last seen on May 16th in the area of Post Road. Lester is described as a white woman with a slim to medium build. She’s 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown eyes.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

CVS Health Charity Classic comes to an end after 23 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The CVS Health Charity Classic is coming to an end after 23 years. The June golf tournament brought some of the world’s top professional golfers to Rhode Island. The Charity Classic, and events surrounding it, helped provide assistance to charitable organizations that focus on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Truck Stop: A Festival of Street Eats!

The Food Bank is thrilled to announce the return of Truck Stop: A Festival of Street Eats!. 2022 is a special year for the Food Bank, as they commemorate their 40th anniversary of serving Rhode Islanders in need of food assistance. The Food Bank is celebrating the first in-person event...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Shaggy honored with Brown University’s Class of 2020

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Brown University’s Class of 2020 had their in-person commencement on Saturday. And while they had to wait two years for their ceremony, they received a special performance from famous Reggae musician Shaggy, who had them dancing in their seats. The artist also received his honorary degree from the university. On Sunday, […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford’s American Legion Post 1 Cancels Sunday Events

American Legion Post 1 is canceling today's events that were planned as part of the Memorial Day weekend observation in New Bedford. According to a Post 1 Facebook post, the Memorial Day exercise planned for Pine Grove Cemetery today at 10:30 a.m. has been canceled, along with the exercise planned at the Vietnam Veterans' Honor Roll at New Bedford City Hall that was planned for 12 p.m.
Block Island Times

Police Chief Moynihan stuns with sudden resignation

Block Island was a bit stunned to learn that Police Chief Matthew Moynihan resigned on Tuesday, May 24. Some who work at Town Hall told The Times they only started hearing “rumors” about it that same day, and Town Manager Maryanne Crawford said she received his resignation at 12:30 p.m. and had not had any prior conversations with him about it.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

895
Followers
904
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy