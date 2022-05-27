ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Picturing Asian-American life in Squirrel Hill in the ’80s

By Clare Sheedy
PublicSource
PublicSource
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OdaIB_0fsCfAkn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Mtal_0fsCfAkn00

This story is a part of Selves , a newsletter about gender and identity by PublicSource.
Sign up today .

Standing in the parkette on the corner of Murray Avenue and Darlington Road, Leo Hsu shared what it was like growing up in Squirrel Hill as a Chinese-American kid in the 1980s. He brought with him a manilla folder containing photographs of the area he took while a teenager.

Pointing up Murray Avenue for the benefit of roughly 20 people on this May 21 walking tour, Hsu passed around a photograph from 1987 of the former Ding Ho Oriental Grocery Store — a place he said his mother frequented. Then a budding photographer, Hsu said he used to develop his photographs at the former Photoshop on Forbes Avenue. Hsu is now a photography professor at Carnegie Mellon University.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K31W8_0fsCfAkn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wNn6Y_0fsCfAkn00

(Left) Leo Hsu, a Carnegie Mellon University photography professor, talks about his experience growing up in Squirrel Hill. (Right) Attendees pass around a photo taken by Leo Hsu in 1987 of the former Ding Ho Oriental Grocery Store in Squirrel Hill on Murray Avenue. Owner Mike Chen, left in the photo, now owns Squirrel Hill’s Everyday Noodles on Forbes Avenue. (Photos by Clare Sheedy/PublicSource)

Stopping at Everyday Noodles on Forbes Avenue, Hsu ran inside and emerged with owner Mike Chen, who once also owned Ding Ho Oriental Grocery Store. Smiling, Hsu handed Chen the bygone photograph he took of him in the grocery store. Chen, a Taiwanese immigrant, shared what it was like opening and running businesses in Squirrel Hill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03z4DW_0fsCfAkn00
Mike Chen, owner of Everyday Noodles, talks about his experience opening and running the former Ding Ho Oriental Grocery Store in Squirrel Hill. (Photo by Clare Sheedy/PublicSource)

When he first opened Everyday Noodles, Chen said he was worried customers wouldn’t like the thin skin on his dumplings. He added that, at first, customers fussed at the absence of dishes like General Tso’s, but that, with time, customers grew to love his menu. Leaving Chen with the photograph, the group then made their way to the Chinese Cemetery section of Homewood Cemetery.

Purchased and organized by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association in 1901, some 250 Chinese-Americans rest in section 3 of the Homewood Cemetery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8e90_0fsCfAkn00
Attendees of the Chinese Cemetery and Squirrel Hill Photo Tour walk to the Chinese Cemetery section of Homewood Cemetery. (Photo by Clare Sheedy/PublicSource)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6zqk_0fsCfAkn00
Jia Ji lights incense to cleanse a gravestone in the Chinese Cemetery section of Homewood Cemetery. (Photo by Clare Sheedy/PublicSource)

Lena Chen of the JADED Collective, which organized the walking tour, shared that the first Chinese migrants to come to the Pittsburgh area came to work in factories like the Beaver Falls Cutlery Co. and were not welcomed by white community members. Chen also shared East Asian burial practices like the Hungry Ghost Festival, a monthlong festival to honor and remember those who have died.

Walking up the hill in the Chinese cemetery section, attendee Jia Ji stayed behind to cleanse a gravestone with incense.

Formed last spring, JADED is a collective of Asian American Pacific Islander artists and organizers. Through intimate, intergenerational local programming, JADED says it seeks to build “interethnic coalitions to create more safe spaces of kinship.” Its future programming will be announced on its webpage and Instagram .

Clare Sheedy is a visuals intern for PublicSource. She can be reached at clare@publicsource.org .

The post Picturing Asian-American life in Squirrel Hill in the ’80s appeared first on PublicSource . PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.

Comments / 0

Related
PublicSource

Primary highlights: A guide to state and U.S. House races

On May 17, voters across Pennsylvania will select candidates to vie for offices ranging from the statehouse to the halls of Congress. In the Pittsburgh area, voters will be choosing a replacement for Rep. Mike Doyle, retiring from his Democratic congressional seat, as well as new state representatives to fill seats vacated by new Pittsburgh […] The post Primary highlights: A guide to state and U.S. House races appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PublicSource

‘Plucked up like a grape,’ towns near Pittsburgh find themselves in unfamiliar political landscapes

Pennsylvania's redrawn congressional map is not a huge departure from the old one. But for some boroughs, like Wilkinsburg, it brought major change. The post ‘Plucked up like a grape,’ towns near Pittsburgh find themselves in unfamiliar political landscapes appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PublicSource

Whispers in the stacks: Allegheny County’s 46 library systems face uneven funding and pressure to change

“I don't think anyone would choose this, but I don't see a whole bunch of mergers in the future. I just don't." — Braddock Library Director Rachel Brehm The post Whispers in the stacks: Allegheny County’s 46 library systems face uneven funding and pressure to change appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PublicSource

PublicSource

Pittsburgh, PA
813
Followers
795
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

PublicSource is the only nonprofit digital-first news organization that lives up to its mission of delivering public-service reporting and analysis in the Pittsburgh region. We are local. We believe in journalism as a public service. We tell stories for a better Pittsburgh.

 https://www.publicsource.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy